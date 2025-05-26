Eccentrik’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Visher's avatar
John Visher
4dEdited

Anybody who didn’t make it onto this list is a loser

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Metta Zetty's avatar
Metta Zetty
4dEdited

If I'm NOT already on "The List", I'd be shocked.

Twitter certainly put me on their list when I was permanently banned after sharing a link to an article about a father who was angry with the pharmacy that injured his son:

> https://workflowy.com/s/beyond-covid-19/SoQPdY75WJteLUYx#/d62b681e1054

And, by all measures of the COVIDIAN narrative, I was definitely a "domestic terrorist":

> https://workflowy.com/s/beyond-covid-19/SoQPdY75WJteLUYx#/76b87df40096

Never mind the fact that I'm simply a 71-year-old grandmother who was concerned about the health and safety of her loved ones, and anyone else who was on the receiving end of these toxic shots

Of course, my "red pill" library was all the evidence they would ever have needed to put me on "The List" since this free online resource was filled with warnings about the dangers of the jabs, as well as the tyranny being used to instill fearful compliance with the mandates:

> BeyondC19.org

However, if it turns out I actually am on "The List", I'll be PROUD of it, and I know I'll certainly be in GOOD company! 😉👍

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies by Eccentrik and others
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eccentrik
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture