Thanks to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, we now know exactly what the government planned to do with COVID dissidents…

Federal agents were granted the power to conduct ‘assessments’ of what were essentially ordinary citizens reclassified as “domestic violent extremists” (DVEs).

Not to mention, “antigovernment or antiauthority violent extremists” (AGAAVEs) and “militia violent extremists” (MVEs) - those who would use “unlawful acts of force or violence.”

Reasons for these assessments, you ask?

Terrible things such as…

Opposition to mask mandates

Concerns about vaccine safety for children, and

A general belief that the mandates were “government overreach.”

SEE FOR YOURSELF:

In a world - at a time and place - where armed guards approached isolated beachgoers, people were barred from supermarkets, and lives and livelihoods were threatened for being ‘unvaccinated,’ what exactly constituted “unlawful acts of force or violence” against the draconian government?

I don’t know about you, but the only “force or violence” I saw was not coming from the people who resisted…