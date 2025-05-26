Did YOU Make the List?
Shocking documents reveal that countless Americans were labeled "domestic violent extremists" for questioning ridiculous COVID-19 measures...
Thanks to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, we now know exactly what the government planned to do with COVID dissidents…
Federal agents were granted the power to conduct ‘assessments’ of what were essentially ordinary citizens reclassified as “domestic violent extremists” (DVEs).
Not to mention, “antigovernment or antiauthority violent extremists” (AGAAVEs) and “militia violent extremists” (MVEs) - those who would use “unlawful acts of force or violence.”
Reasons for these assessments, you ask?
Terrible things such as…
Opposition to mask mandates
Concerns about vaccine safety for children, and
A general belief that the mandates were “government overreach.”
In a world - at a time and place - where armed guards approached isolated beachgoers, people were barred from supermarkets, and lives and livelihoods were threatened for being ‘unvaccinated,’ what exactly constituted “unlawful acts of force or violence” against the draconian government?
I don’t know about you, but the only “force or violence” I saw was not coming from the people who resisted…
Anybody who didn’t make it onto this list is a loser
If I'm NOT already on "The List", I'd be shocked.
Twitter certainly put me on their list when I was permanently banned after sharing a link to an article about a father who was angry with the pharmacy that injured his son:
And, by all measures of the COVIDIAN narrative, I was definitely a "domestic terrorist":
Never mind the fact that I'm simply a 71-year-old grandmother who was concerned about the health and safety of her loved ones, and anyone else who was on the receiving end of these toxic shots
Of course, my "red pill" library was all the evidence they would ever have needed to put me on "The List" since this free online resource was filled with warnings about the dangers of the jabs, as well as the tyranny being used to instill fearful compliance with the mandates:
However, if it turns out I actually am on "The List", I'll be PROUD of it, and I know I'll certainly be in GOOD company! 😉👍