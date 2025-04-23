RFK Jr. said on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime’ Tuesday night:

“We’ve seen huge associations with myocarditis and pericarditis, with strokes, with other injuries, with neurological injuries. And this was clear even in the clinical data that came out of Pfizer. There were actually 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 deaths, there were about 23% more deaths in the vaccine group than the placebo group."