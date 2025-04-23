This is nothing new to those of us in the know, but for the general public, this is bound to get them thinking…
RFK Jr. said on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime’ Tuesday night:
“We’ve seen huge associations with myocarditis and pericarditis, with strokes, with other injuries, with neurological injuries. And this was clear even in the clinical data that came out of Pfizer. There were actually 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 deaths, there were about 23% more deaths in the vaccine group than the placebo group."
~9:26
Finally! I was convinced he had completely sold out to Pfizer.
It's just a tiny sliver of the awful truth, but it's promising that at least he broke his omerta-like silence. He hasn't criticized the mRNA death jabs from the time he got the HHS job until now, afaik.
Positive news, indeed!