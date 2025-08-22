Share this postEccentrik’s SubstackDS2: Nano SapiensCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreDS2: Nano SapiensHave you seen it?EccentrikAug 22, 202521Share this postEccentrik’s SubstackDS2: Nano SapiensCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore125ShareShareSubscribe21Share this postEccentrik’s SubstackDS2: Nano SapiensCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore125Share
I am not interested in this. I'm a human and want to live the rest of my life as a human!
The transhuman progeny of Jose Delgado.
I laugh now that my psych teachers insisted that this sort of research was simply 'behavioral' and wouldn't be used against us.