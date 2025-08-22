Eccentrik’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Skupe's avatar
Skupe
1d

I am not interested in this. I'm a human and want to live the rest of my life as a human!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
baker charlie's avatar
baker charlie
1d

The transhuman progeny of Jose Delgado.

I laugh now that my psych teachers insisted that this sort of research was simply 'behavioral' and wouldn't be used against us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eccentrik
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture