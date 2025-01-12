“The greatest single superiority factor of fire as opposed to other damage-causing agents, is that under the proper circumstances, fire is self-propagating,” reads the now-unclassified 1970 document .

From natural and modified vegetation flammability to the military use of “rapid mass ignition,” this former research program of environmental modification techniques sought to unearth the untapped potential of fires.

Three main objectives guided the effort to “develop the knowledge and technology” necessary to:

Describe, measure, and express quantitatively the flammability characteristics of forests and associated vegetation. Modify flammability of vegetation types so that the fuel masses will readily support combustion. Achieve rapid mass ignition and burning as required to remove each kind of canopy.

The program paid special attention to the extent of damage caused by four main fire types.

From the least severe “creeping ground fire” to the more rapid “running surface fire,” the even more intense “forest crown fire,” and the potentially catastrophic “firestorm” facilitated by “wind velocities exceeding 100 miles,” this comprehensive weapon research program sought to know it all.

But let’s take a step back here.

By now, we’ve been hearing over and over about the alleged incomprehensible incompetence being blamed for these ‘wildfires.’

Whether it’s a lack of water in the hydrants, poorly allocated funds, woeful vegetation management, unnecessary evacuation orders, or nonsensical environmental protocols, the people of Los Angeles and the world over have more than highlighted what, we’re told, is just sheer incompetence…

Does this remind you of anything?

How about the abysmal ‘mismanagement’ in Lahaina?

How about with COVID and the “vaccines” in general?

Is this the same ‘incompetence’ argument that we’re to believe explains away the failings of all of the pharma companies, bureaucrats, healthcare systems, and so-called leaders during the COVID Era that continue to this day?

Just sheer ineptitude, is it?

Can You Say Agenda 21 ?

Can You Say World Economic Forum ?

Can you say a concerted effort to “build back better” by burning down the old?

Would we put it past our own captured government and military-industrial complex, working with other globalist interests, to attack our own population?

How about paid provocateurs, aka arsonists?

In case you forgot, following the ‘wildfires’ in Lahaina, where many natives had their properties land-grabbed by money-hungry predators, a lot of ‘conspiracy theories’ were swirling.

Consider the anomalies…

The fire patterns were odd. Certain colors of objects seemed completely spared while everything around them was reduced to ash. Roadblocks actually prevented people from getting to safety, leaving many to burn alive.

Overall, administrative ‘incompetence’ was perfectly prepositioned to ensure maximum damage.

Some blamed arsonists.

Others speculated that nefarious weather weaponization occurred. There were extreme winds, car-melting temperatures, weird laser-like patterns in the sky above Maui, and inexplicable differences between what was miraculously untouched and what appeared to have been hit by directed energy weapons.

Now , with the fires around LA exacerbated by comprehensive failings, many people are saying the same.

Just in time for those gnarly Santa Ana winds to return…

