Richard Hirschman was one of the first embalmers on planet Earth to speak out about the strange white fibrous structures, now known colloquially as ‘calamari clots.’

In his over 20-year career, he had never seen anything like these until the bioweapon injections were forced on the world.

He’s also been seeing chalky blood, almost like coffee grounds, in the veins and arteries of cadavers.

Could this be the early stages of the developing calamari clots?

Whatever is going on, Hirschman now says he’s seeing these strange clots in HALF of all corpses he embalms.

“It’s pretty close to 50% of the corpses I’m embalming now have these strange things.”

The problem, it seems, is only getting worse…

~45:55