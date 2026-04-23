Eccentrik’s Substack

Eccentrik’s Substack

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Bianca Kennedy's avatar
Bianca Kennedy
10h

Thank God that this is coming to light more and more. Thank you, Evan, for staying on it and other very disturbing and difficult topics. As hard as it is to learn about these things, knowing the nature of this evil is critical to defeating it. Excellent work, as always.

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Philip Joseph's avatar
Philip Joseph
12h

Reality. Can’t be anything more evil or horrific than pedophile cannibals? I wonder what their “special treatment” will be in hell?

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