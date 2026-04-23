It’s easier to deny the unthinkable than to treat it with a sober thought process.

Back in 2016, when Pizzagate exploded onto the scene, the knee-jerk reaction was to wave it off. It was immediately characterized as a partisan hit job and soon after, the Cabal’s apparatchiks went to work and a false flag was orchestrated at the DC pizzeria, Comet Ping Pong.

By and large - as far as the general public was concerned - the issue was settled.

Certain power players sent their lackeys to make the media rounds, the shooter at the pizzeria was roundly condemned, and Pizzagate was tossed into the cardboard box of history, nothing more than a ‘debunked alt-right conspiracy theory.’

What many people didn’t realize, and didn’t bother to research, is that the “pizza” in this “gate” wasn’t solely centered on Comet Ping Pong.

Rather, it referred to apparent code words in emails exposed by WikiLeaks. Strange sentences, weird insinuations, and unsettling social media connections, all intertwined by the common theme of food and consumption.

And then came the Epstein tranches.

With the release of the Epstein files - now conveniently wiped from the minds of the masses by the Iran War - the issue of food and consumption was once more on the menu.

So, in an effort to not let this slip, it’s time to revisit in greater detail the depravity of these revelations.

“Pizza” is most certainly back, and this time, “beef jerky” is a palatable complement...

But what are “beef jerky” or “pizza” or “cream cheese” or “muffins” or “grape soda,” for that matter?

While some internet sleuths contend that it’s just the eccentric palettes of the uber-rich and powerful, demanding specific delicacies and culinary creations for their luncheons and soirées, others have argued otherwise.

Was Jeffrey Epstein just an obnoxiously meticulous eater who went through a heavy meat phase during the height of the Keto craze?

Was he just spoiled and particular, requiring that his personal chefs, a la Francis Derby, who worked at the now-closed “The Cannibal,” toil round the clock to provide his favorite foods, no matter where in the world he was?

Of course, many anons online have argued that the incessant mentioning of jerky is totally innocent. They attribute it to three main reasons:

One, Epstein and his wealthy, supercilious friends simply act and speak in ways that are foreign to us. Two, they’ve developed a penchant for particular foods, and given their money and power, can have it whenever they want it. And three, given that there are millions of emails, some from housekeepers and assistants, seeing repeating food items is not unusual.

Perhaps, but why did the DOJ remove a photo of “beef jerky” from the files?

Sure, there are possibly benign reasons for the DOJ’s apparent removal of this photo. It could have been a mistake, it could mean nothing really.

But then you have to consider all the strange conversations around jerky, pizza, and other food items. Some could certainly be just the highfalutin conversations of people we’ll never understand.

Others, however…

This message is a peculiar one.

Is it implying that a lodge, ranch central, and main house are necessary to make beef jerky? What name is redacted that must leave before jerky is made, and what word follows “can”?

Some survivors have claimed that there was an underground laboratory at Zorro Ranch, a place where Epstein planned to impregnate 20 women at a time.

Is there any “jerky” connection there?

It’s obviously been well-documented across the internet that Epstein and his cohorts were into “jerky” - so much so that they were absolutely obsessed over its preparation and transportation. They needed it at all times, and Jeffrey would become very irate if he couldn’t get it.

At one point, Epstein wanted it all the time, because it was literally the only thing he ate:

In multiple emails and texts, Epstein’s assistants are constantly worried that he won’t have jerky.

Whatever is going on with “jerky,” the assistants, and cooks, and housekeepers, and every subordinate associated with Epstein must have been happy when he finally started going off the jerky.

Evidently, at some point, he decided to switch things up and end the jerky phase, after being heavily “in” to it:

This, of course, marked a return to “eating regular food” (whatever that is), and “eating less jerky.”

Nonetheless, Epstein still had “6 bags of it in the downstairs freezer for his next trip… enough to get him through.”

Francis Derby, Epstein’s go-to for jerky, was probably relieved he didn’t have to be preparing it non-stop:

In fact, just a month after this email, Francis quit as Epstein’s chef, prompting Epstein to note that he was right about thinking “something was funny,” stating that Francis’s recent “cooking was strange” with “no focus.”

Of course, that didn’t stop Epstein from returning to his ravenous jerky habit no more than two years later, when the allure of the “yumminess” brought him back.

As the sender of the following message noted, it had been “so long since you’ve jerkied!”

Clearly, Epstein wasn’t the only one enjoying jerky. For one, Jennie Enterprise, founder of the elite Manhattan members-only club Core Club, claimed that she was “living on beef jerky too !!!”

But let’s pump the brakes for a second.

It’s only fair that we acknowledge the counterarguments, that “jerky” is just a high-class hors d'oeuvre or meal choice. After all, there are certain emails where jerky does appear to be just part of a recipe, even mentioning the names of reputed “grass-fed” sources.

Could the term be used in some cases to refer to benign beef, and at other times to refer to something more sinister? In some cases, messages discuss not having the “type of beef that Jeff likes.”

What does he like? Just top round or eye of round? “Better quality meat”? Does he like Wagyu or Kobe?

For instance, consider the following correspondences:

In some cases, “Jerky” is capitalized. In others, it’s just “jerky.” Any reason for this, or just phones and text editors doing what they do?

Regardless, it does appear to be just culinary concerns in some messages:

It’s emails and texts like these that give some people the fuel to say, nothing to see here, just food, just weird rich people being weird rich people.

Whatever is going on here, who in the world eats “70 pounds of steak for beef jerky” in just two weeks?

Not to mention, why was Epstein so hellbent on having his “jerky” analyzed by a lab?

Now, some claim that this is merely an extension of Epstein’s obsession with details. He was, after all, devoted to exploring all types of science, especially for ulterior purposes, whether it was funding telepathy research in autistic children or even potentially having his own body re-engineered via CRISPR technologies.

Was Mr. Epstein merely a fitness freak who was using the services of dietitians, nutritionists, chemists, and microbiologists to ensure his food was of the highest quality?

Consider this email from NYC restaurant mogul Steve Hanson to Epstein:

Ten days after the message, Epstein inquires about the analysis:

By September, the results were in:

Now, again, what’s the point of going to the trouble of getting jerky analyzed? If Epstein and his cohort were sourcing “grass-fed” organic meat, why would they need to analyze it?

Wouldn’t they already have a trusted source? Aren’t the food manufacturers and providers themselves compelled or required to analyze the product?

If the “jerky” was, in fact, derived from the human body as some kind of ‘human meat,’ analyzing it would certainly make more sense, beyond just wanting to know its nutritional value.

After all, eating certain human body parts and organs can lead to serious health conditions, as in the case of consuming prions.

And it wouldn’t be the first time Jeffrey referred to prions, which can cause Kuru, a rare and fatal brain disease caused by eating human brain.

But this is all just tangential speculation.

Because even if we choose to dismiss all the jerky talk as merely peculiar messages around food, the other food item mentions sure leave you wondering.

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Perhaps there’s no better place to explore this depravity further than by returning to where it started - with “Pizzagate.”

As noted at the beginning of this article, all these Epstein Files - like The Podesta Emails, also heavily feature “pizza” mentions. Except, this time, with a little “grape soda” thrown in…

Do the uber wealthy really love the combo of pizza and grape soda that much?

The innocuous argument here is that many Jews prefer grape-flavored beverages, specifically those that are kosher-certified. They are also often used in rituals like Kiddush, which features either wine or grape soda.

In one case, Epstein wrote to Ariane de Rothschild about celebrating Passover dinner with “no wine only grape juice.”

According to some internet sleuths, given that “wine” is from aged grapes and “grape juice” is from young, ripe grapes, they might refer to the ages of the victims. In this case, “grape juice” would refer to children - Jeffrey’s favorite.

As for “pizza”? That food choice - actual pizza - is also very popular among Jews, particularly in Kosher pizzerias throughout NYC.

But then you have emails like the following…

For those not familiar, the “Stendra 100 at zitimer” mentioned in the first line likely refers to a prescription drug used to treat erectile dysfunction. The “100” would be a 100 mg dose, and “zitimer” probably refers to the upscale Zitomer Pharmacy in NYC.

“Harry Fish,” meanwhile, is likely Dr. Harry Fisch, a New York City-based celebrity urologist and male fertility specialist who had a long-term personal and professional relationship with Epstein.

Who is he messaging in the above? Was it Epstein?

Regardless, why would he tell the person to “wash your hands” after taking the ED medication, and then immediately go to get “pizza and grape soda”?

Did getting pizza and grape soda require a certain erectile function?

Or again, maybe it’s all just innocuous conversation, as indicated by messages where actual photos of food, including pizza and grape soda, are shown.

But you do have to wonder for some…

One thing’s for certain: the people in Epstein’s orbit surely loved their pizza!

So much so, they’ll trudge miles, literally, to get some:

The truth is, both things can be true. They’re not mutually exclusive. These affluent weirdos can both enjoy pizza - even from just Domino’s - and they can enjoy “pizza.”

It’s a great way to hide in plain sight, because in some cases, people would only see rich, eccentric people enjoying their hole-in-the-walls and reject the notion of anything nefarious.

Of course, in Epstein’s case, it would be odd to be eating pizza so frequently, given that Epstein allegedly had a “strictly disciplined” diet, especially if he was having his food analyzed for nutritional value.

Consider the following messages between Ann Rodriquez and Karyna Shulika, reportedly Epstein’s last girlfriend, who was supposed to inherit $100 million and his properties:

The menu linked above was to a restaurant, Pizza Amore St. Thomas, located in the US Virgin Islands.

Its old website was pretty normal, but apparently that domain has been newly acquired, as it now leads to what can only be described as satire.

Here it is today, with comedian Sam Hyde:

But jokes aside, if you dig a little deeper, some interesting connections emerge.

Before the above webpage appeared for this domain, the link led to a shipping company website.

And if you read the webpage, it reads like it was written by a foreigner or some teenager who didn’t have a clue:

What kind of “logistics company” grabs a domain that belonged to a pizza restaurant?

Evidently, the domain went from being a pizza site, to a logistics business, to a Chinese hospital, and then a Chinese retirement home, then went inactive for years, before becoming the current satire webpage.

The anomalies around this website and alleged company only get weirder the deeper you go, but one thing is undeniable: where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

Is that the fire of a crisp, brick oven pizza? Or the hellacious fires of preparing and consuming some other kinds of “pizza”…

For instance, if you look at the owner and head chef of Pizza Amore St. Thomas, John Bertorelli, you find more interesting connections. Mr. Bertorelli, it turns out, was deeply involved in nonprofits, particularly those having to do with kids who are victimized:

With a little digging, you find that this “Kidscope” was also a beneficiary of the Jeffrey Epstein VI Foundation.

The goal of the Foundation?

Although it “initially provided support to educational programs that focused on science, it has since broadened its scope. In 2011 and 2012, the Foundation has supported a number of educational programs, as well as youth initiatives around the world, in economics, early education, social sciences, international affairs and many other fields.”

Kidscope appeared to be one of those youth initiatives:

But hey, I’m sure a man who trafficked, raped, tortured, killed, and ate children really cared about “victims of abuse or mistreatment in the Virgin Islands.” Just like he cared about “brain development in critically-ill infants.”

And what a convenient location to source from, given that Epstein Island is located directly in the United States Virgin Islands!

If Epstein, Pizza Amore, and Kidscope were trafficking children, it wouldn’t be the first time that charities and foundations did this kind of thing.

Do people really think the Gates Foundation is just one giant altruistic entity?

And then, of course, you have the case of Laura Silsby and Haitian child trafficking. If you’re not familiar with Silsby, she was the founder of New Life Children's Refuge and received a reduced sentence from full trafficking and kidnapping to “arranging irregular travel.”

Bill Clinton personally intervened to make this happen.

Whether it’s so-called foundations, charities, other nonprofits, or highly profitable, global, online marketplaces, the insinuations of child trafficking around “pizza” are hard to ignore.

But back to Epstein.

We will likely never know what really happened, as the web of pedophiles, pederasts, pedovores, and Satanic transhumanists is so interwoven and intricate that to bring it all to light would, truly, bring down our entire system.

And those that control the system aren’t going to commit suicide like that…

What we can say about all this “pizza,” and “beef jerky,” and “grape soda,” and everything else is that it more than raises eyebrows.

We’d be fools not to look into this deeper and believe that the worst is possible. After all, these are people who we know were doing terrible things to and with minors and innocent children, even babies.

This is not just apophenia or the tendency to perceive patterns or connections where there are none.

If you’re getting a sick feeling in the pit of your stomach, that’s for a reason. We are hardwired to recognize this stuff, to be repulsed by it, and want to do something about it.

Unfortunately, thanks to the numerous numbing agents in our food, air, water, and drugs, many of these intuitive mechanisms have been degraded.

Unfortunately, many of the people most degraded will fight to their graves to continue this. They’ll wage war against “conspiracy theorists,” unknowingly protecting those who are killing them. Using them. Siphoning their blood and soul right in plain view.

In some ways, seeing and knowing this is like a form of torture.

As loud as we sometimes scream to point out the worst, many minds and eyes are simply closed.

It’s hard, I know, but we have to keep exposing. We have to keep pressing. We have to keep fighting, at the very least, on the battlefield of information.

It can feel like torture, but if there’s one reason to continue on, it’s because of the kids. Because at the end of a long day, there’s no torture worse than that inflicted upon the young and innocent.

No torture, sadistically, like watching the melted cheese drip…