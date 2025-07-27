Riiiight…

For a second I thought about actually reading through this tripe, but then I realized I could just have it analyzed in seconds. That’s right, I’m talking about using the notorious pro-vax AI - unless pressed - ChatGPT to analyze the shortcomings, flaws, and confounders in the paper.

Because after all… the study, “Global Estimates of Lives and Life-Years Saved by COVID-19 Vaccination During 2020-2024,” does what many of its predecessors and successors have done and will do.

Gaslight.

Anyway, here’s what ChatGPT says:

“No, the study does not account for deaths potentially caused by vaccination.

Here's what the study does and doesn’t do in this regard:

✅ What it does:

Focuses only on benefits : It estimates the number of deaths and life-years saved by vaccination globally using a comparative modeling approach (vaccine vs. no-vaccine scenarios).

Considers age, time, and prior infection: The model includes adjustments for age-stratified infection fatality rates (IFRs), variant-specific periods (pre-/post-Omicron), and prior infection history.

❌ What it does not do:

No inclusion of vaccine-related mortality

The model makes no attempt to estimate or subtract: Fatal adverse events (e.g., myocarditis, blood clots, anaphylaxis, or other rare events linked to vaccines).

All-cause mortality changes attributable to vaccination programs (i.e., vaccine safety surveillance outcomes). No risk-benefit calculation

The study does not provide a full risk–benefit analysis, which would weigh: Lives saved from COVID-19 vs.

Lives lost or harmed by serious adverse reactions to the vaccine. Ignores all-cause mortality shifts post-vaccination

There's no assessment of whether vaccination correlated with unexpected non-COVID deaths, which some researchers argue should be monitored in population-wide campaigns. No discussion of safety surveillance data

There is no incorporation of data from: VAERS (U.S.)

EudraVigilance (EU)

VigiBase (WHO global safety database)

Why this matters:

While vaccine-related deaths are rare, any comprehensive public health impact assessment should ideally include both benefits and harms. By omitting potential vaccine-related fatalities—even if small—the study may overstate the net lives saved.

So, to directly answer your question:

Does the study account for deaths due to vaccination?

No—it excludes them entirely.”

I have to admit, ChatGPT does a nice job of breaking down a litany of issues with the paper…

“Here are several potential limitations, biases, and confounding factors in the JAMA Health Forum comparative‑effectiveness analysis of lives and life‑years saved by COVID‑19 vaccination:

Heavy reliance on modeling assumptions and parameter uncertainty

The estimates rest on assumed values for infection fatality rates (IFRs), vaccine effectiveness (including variant‑specific efficacy and waning over time), and the true number of infections. Small changes in these inputs can substantially alter the projected lives saved, and the study does not fully quantify the resulting uncertainty (PubMed, EurekAlert!). Underreporting and data quality issues

By using reported COVID‑19 deaths (and extrapolating infection counts), the model may understate mortality in regions with poor vital‑registration systems. Studies fitting models to excess‐mortality data have found 30–40% higher death tolls in some low‑coverage settings, which would in turn raise the vaccine‑averted mortality estimates if fully captured (PMC, PMC). Limited regional and demographic heterogeneity

Although stratified by age, residence (community vs long‑term care), and pre‑ versus post‑Omicron periods, the global aggregation masks country‑level differences in transmission dynamics, health‑care capacity, variant prevalence, and timing of non‑pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) that also shaped mortality trends (PMC, Nature). Confounding from concurrent non‑pharmaceutical interventions

Lockdowns, masking mandates, physical‑distancing behaviors, and improvements in clinical care all reduced COVID‑19 deaths alongside vaccination. Attributing the full counterfactual difference between modelled “no‑vaccine” and “vaccine” scenarios solely to immunization may overestimate its direct impact (Nature, Commonwealth Fund). Absence of adverse‑event considerations

The analysis counts only prevented deaths and life‑years saved, without incorporating vaccine‑associated harms (rare serious adverse events) or health‐economics trade‑offs—limiting a balanced assessment of net public‐health benefit (JAMA Network, PubMed). Choice of counterfactual (“no‑vaccination”) scenario

The model assumes no alternative changes in population immunity aside from vaccination. In reality, faster natural‐infection waves, shifting variant virulence, or earlier care improvements could have mitigated mortality even without vaccines, biasing the averted‑deaths estimate upward (PubMed, MedRxiv). Fixed time horizon and waning immunity

By ending the analysis on October 1, 2024, the study omits subsequent epidemic waves, later boosters, and long‑term waning of vaccine protection (or emergence of immune‐evasive variants), which could either increase or decrease the net lives saved over a longer period (PubMed, EurekAlert!). Incomplete capture of indirect (herd) effects

While life‑years saved include some indirect benefits, the model may not fully account for reduced healthcare‑system strain (which can lower non–COVID‑19 mortality) or the feedback loops by which vaccination slows transmission in unvaccinated groups (PMC, PMC). Statistical uncertainty in small subgroups

The finding that children and young adults account for a tiny fraction of lives saved (e.g., 0.01% in those <20 years) is based on very low absolute event counts, making these subgroup estimates especially sensitive to random fluctuation and reporting biases (JAMA Network, telegraph.co.uk).”

See, looks like we can get these LLMs to actually admit reality once in a while…