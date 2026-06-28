Eccentrik’s Substack

Eccentrik’s Substack

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Diane Loyd's avatar
Diane Loyd
9h

Same old shit, different day.

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Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
3h

Your body, your decision to decide what goes in it .

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