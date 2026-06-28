Flu Shots Now MANDATORY, Pentagon Says
“This updated guidance from the military will save lives."
“The Pentagon has said that boot camps for all the military services are once again requiring the flu vaccination for all recruits after the defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, made the shot optional for the military at the end of April.
Only 40% of the new trainees moving through the bootcamp at Lackland opted to receive the shot once it became optional, a source familiar with the situation told the AP.”
Same old shit, different day.
Your body, your decision to decide what goes in it .