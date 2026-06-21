Something happened last December and January that had people everywhere buzzing.

It was shocking, disgusting, absolutely mind-boggling, turning even many mainstream voices into ranting and raving truthsayers who once upon a time would have been dismissed summarily as “conspiracy theorists.”

And now nobody mentions it at all.

I’m speaking, of course, of the Epstein files. They’re steeped in depravity and apparent pedovoric code, and because they’ve since been expediently wiped from the headlines and the public memory, we cannot lose sight.

Thankfully, there are still some honest actors out there in journalistic spheres, and we’re still able to get some quasi-mainstream figures talking about this.

Remember: “Epstein” is just the tip. Just the surface level of the island.

Islands, inland, at the highest echelons of power, in the lowest, darkest places of squalor. Industrial in scale.

Recent revelations out of the UK have made this even clearer…

Sadly (but not surprisingly), more revelations are now pouring from earlier revelations out of the UK, and now we’re learning not just about more atrocities and victims and Satanic monsters, but the truly state-controlled nature of this horror show.

This isn’t something that is merely ignored or forgotten by so-called leaders and political figures.

This isn’t something that reaches lower rungs of the power structure but is largely shadowed from those at the pinnacles.

No, this is something that goes straight to the spiny top.

And as usual, the smiling faces, the nice suits, the politico pseudobabble - it’s all used to shoo this growing, engineered problem under the rug.

Well, it used to be.

Now, they don’t care that you know. They’re practically daring you to do something…

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Now, we can go into the graphic details of so many of these accounts, the plethora of pedos in power, the common race, ethnicity, and religion seen over and over in street-borne sexual assault cases.

We can talk about the obvious effort by these governments to flood their countries with unassimilable masses, to use children as bait, to dismiss the concerns of birthright citizens, and actively portray criminals as victims and victims as criminals, thereby labeling any criticisms of these events as “racist” and “Islamophobic” and “bigoted.”

We can talk at length about all of this, but at the end of the day, it’s quite simple. It’s all part of the Kalergi Plan.

And the people are fed up:

The Dam is breaking, and the sickening preference for pedophilia and pederasty is becoming more undeniable by the day.

Why do these politicians and so-called leaders invite savages into the country and cover for them? Why are so many members of these political parties at least indirectly connected to sexual deviance?

It’s because there’s a Satanic Transhumanist Cabal.

That’s why; that’s the reason.

It still sounds like loopy talk to a lot of people, no doubt, but the more evidence you see, the more you have to move the needle away from mere incompetence and corruption and closer to something far more malevolent.

But that’s okay, because clearly Prime Minister Keir Starmer has his hands full. Clearly he’s dealing with a lot of issues that are hard to clean up and clear out overnight.

Are pedophiles in power allowing subhuman rapists and criminals to run amok, antagonizing law-abiding citizens in favor of literally demon-possessed hordes?

Sure.

But clearly PM Starmer and co. have their priorities in order…

It’s appalling…

And while yes, there are many international and global organizations that claim to help victims, some of them actually, sickeningly, perpetuate the problem.

This is why going for on-the-ground charities and foundations is often better.

Of course, in many of these countries, there are no guarantees regardless of where you turn.

That said, here are some possible options for those of you in these areas.

Simply click on the title to go to the website: