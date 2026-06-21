Eccentrik’s Substack

Eccentrik’s Substack

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HorizonD7's avatar
HorizonD7
20hEdited

For Western Europe, it is hard to see a nonviolent way out of the situation discussed in this article. Muslims and their grooming gangs are fully installed throughout Western European countries.

And they are working diligently to corrupt and destroy the U.S. Trump is in their way only for a few more years.

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Zarayna Pradyer's avatar
Zarayna Pradyer
1d

Thanks, Eccentrik, for posting and publicising.

From an ashamed Brit. xxx

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