Well, who could’ve seen this coming?

In a recent July 11th Committee Hearing on RISKY RESEARCH: OVERSIGHT OF U.S. TAXPAYER FUNDED HIGH-RISK VIRUS RESEARCH, several ‘big names’ once again disclosed a little more of what many of us knew from the beginning…

To summarize…

Not Safe. Not Effective.

We Lied. People Died.

But hey, at least we kept you from being hesitant about an mRNA injection that you had every rightful gut instinct to distrust and resist.

Redfield also provided a written testimony in which he voiced concerns about the gain-of-function that he believes led to COVID-19. He even expressed concerns - fear-mongering? - over a potential “human transmissible bird flu” for which, of course, we would probably need to lock down the world all over again in the name of The Science™:

“I am particularly concerned about bird flu. Currently H5N1 is pandemic among chickens, turkey and wildfowl in the US. It has recently spread to more than 25 other US based mammals, most recently dairy cattle. While H5N1can rarely infect humans, it currently cannot efficiently transmit human to human however the virus will continue to evolve in nature towards this goal. However more likely, as I believe was the case for Covid19, H5N1 could be educated in a research lab to accomplish this. A human transmissible bird flu will be catastrophic.”

But again, it’s not like Redfield and his cohorts had any hand in any of this or are trying to save face and escape culpability - riiiiight?

But then again, Redfield is exceedingly careful in his language.

And shouldn’t he be? After all, don’t wanna say something to self-incriminate, don’t wanna mislead the public with imprecise words and terms that then force you to reinvent well-understood definitions to cover your ass.

This is why when the former CDC Director retrospected on ‘The COVID Era’ during the Committee Hearing, he didn’t directly assign intent or motive. Rather, in his view, the powers that be lacked “appropriate transparency” and made “inappropriate decisions… to underreport any side effects.”

Never mind that the jabs “don’t prevent infection”…

Overall, it seems the man is quite the skilled and accomplished equal opportunity excuse-maker. Which reminds me.

Why all the hate for Pfizer?

I mean, sure, they lied, deceived, gaslit, obfuscated data, falsified data, fabricated data, did whatever they wanted with all the data and proclaimed the thing to literally be “100% effective,” telling the world that it “fully prevented any COVID infections in participants.”

But let’s not jump on Pfizer too bad.

After all, there were many pharmaceutical companies involved in this Global Experiment (Democide?), so what about those guys?

What about the other big player among them, Moderna?

Oh boy…

Well, it’s not like world leaders are still pushing this garbage or trying to penalize people for questioning it…

Well…

While the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom may be cucked beyond comprehension, at least the self-proclaimed “Father of the Vaccine,” back here in the States is finally starting to see the light.

Hey, if the headstrong Trump can begin to shift on what he once considered his greatest achievement, maybe so too can others? Perhaps, steadfast deniers the world ’round may slowly but surely admit the Truth as well?

Whatever happens, it’s not going to happen overnight. Feeling deflated? Dealing with people who think these jabs are just dandy? Still estranged from family or friends due to all the propaganda? Know people seriously harmed by the injections who refuse to admit any link?

Still having great trouble getting through to the people in your life?

If you constantly find yourself met with dismissive hand-waving, blank, glazed eyes, or reflexive fear-driven ego defenses, you’re not alone.

And as tempting as it is to wring their necks and shake them till their neurochemistry rebalances, don’t be too harsh.

After all, these people may be brain-damaged (not just brainwashed).

But here’s the good news…

There are plenty of resources out there and helpful protocols that can alleviate some of the damage from the injections and the virus.

And while we can argue over the precise intentions or monetary incentives for the people behind these products (frankly, most have sacrificed their livelihoods to speak out), it does seem like the scientific research and anecdotal evidence strongly support the indicated use of these products.

In other words, the true “safe & effective.”

Good Luck!

Share