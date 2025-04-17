Share this postEccentrik’s SubstackFSU SHOOTING - False Flag?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreFSU SHOOTING - False Flag?EccentrikApr 17, 202510Share this postEccentrik’s SubstackFSU SHOOTING - False Flag?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore63ShareShare10Share this postEccentrik’s SubstackFSU SHOOTING - False Flag?Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore63Share
The first reaction will be, and it will be carried out, to declare U.S. campuses "dangerous places", that they must have "greater 'security'" (code for more control, more surveillance, more actions against innocent students doing nothing but legally exercising THEIR RIGHTS, and where all dissent and protests "must" be outlawed, and not allowed whatsoever, with serious criminal penalties for exercising their RIGHTS). More and more Americans will be rounded up and interned for doing nothing but exercising their rights and standing up against this totalitarian socialist takeover of our beloved country and world, turning them into a despotic, dystopic militarized police state nightmare with no true liberty and freedom, but more and more of the opposite, and increasing crackdowns on being American and fighting for freedom, criminalizing the legal(s), and legalizing the criminal(s) for mass-repression.
Of course the FSU shooting is a false flag! Whenever the deep state, and the police state, feel they need to stoke the cries to give up our liberty(ies) and freedom(s) for so-called "security", and get more and more people to bow down to and accept our freedoms and liberties being done away with, they pull something like the FSU shooting to make it look like we're surrounded by "terrorists" all over the country, and "must" lock down our country more and more to "protect us" (which is code for increasingly brainwashing, demoralizing, fear-mongering, sickening, terrorizing, and torturing us, making us less and less truly free, and making us collectivist automaton slaves in a vast control grid, not satisfied until most of us are dead, dying, and mortally ill, and the rest shuffling around in an impoverished, braindead, mindless "1984" stupor with no human deliverance anywhere to be found).
We had a local event and so they locked down the local school. I had to check if they allowed parents to pick up their children and they did but I urge people to check if parents were not allowed to do so in any of these events. Were the students confined for a period of time in this case? One thing to do it for a brief period as they get things under control, but another to let it go on for hours, overnight or even move the students without parent's permission like they did in Colorado was it? It was the first thing I thought of when I heard this in the news.