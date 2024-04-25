Are you sick of being proven right?

Just looking at current disability trends - to which many still choose to remain oblivious - something is happening, and it’s happening in a way that is downright devastating.

Not long ago, in a galaxy warped by us tinfoil hat-wearing conspiracy theorists, people were predicting. This fuckin thing’s gonna cause widespread cancer! some screamed. I’m worried about oncogenesis others stated, more modestly.

Well, looks like the early ‘doomsayers’ called it exactly.

By now, you’ve probably heard the term, '“turbo cancer” more than you’d like. But what, really, is triggering this alarming new medical phenomenon? Why are people showing almost no symptoms, suddenly going in for some seemingly unrelated problem, and then - BOOM - Stage 4, just months or even weeks to live?

Why are so many aggressive, rare, and resistant cancers striking so many otherwise healthy people at such young ages?

Well…

It probably all comes down to what’s called The Multi-Hit Hypothesis.

If you haven’t heard of it, it’s worth looking into:

The "hallmarks of cancer" were proposed by Hanahan and Weinberg (2000) as a group of biological competencies that human cells attain as they progress from normalcy to neoplastic transformation. These competencies include self-sufficiency in proliferative signaling, insensitivity to growth-suppressive signals and immune surveillance, the ability to evade cell death, enabling replicative immortality, reprogramming energy metabolism, inducing angiogenesis, and activating tissue invasion and metastasis. Underlying these competencies are genome instability, which expedites their acquisition, and inflammation, which fosters their function(s). Additionally, cancer exhibits another dimension of complexity: a heterogeneous repertoire of infiltrating and resident host cells, secreted factors, and extracellular matrix, known as the tumor microenvironment, that through a dynamic and reciprocal relationship with cancer cells supports immortality, local invasion, and metastatic dissemination.

Rather than a lotta medical gobbledygook, this is actually quite easily expressed. Basically, cells change as they become cancerous, and there are many reasons for those changes. To put it in layman’s terms, shit hits the fan. From the inability of the immune system to monitor problems to the refusal of cells to go through normal life cycles, the body experiences numerous ‘abnormalities.’

And as it turns out, the jabs offer many ‘hits’ for this hypothesis, making the whole thing significantly worse…

But what, precisely, within these lovely little injections is causing all this trouble?

While I’m certainly no ‘expert’ (God forbid), I’m well-read enough to know that none of this sounds good.

And let’s not forget other related problems, such as the immune tolerance generated by IgG4 antibodies, and the discovery that the “vaccine” vials contain frickin DNA contaminants!

Or how about the lovely little possibility that these things can integrate into our DNA?

Never mind that any SARS-CoV shots used in animal trials always seemed to kill the poor mice, ferrets, or whatever else they used…

The fun just never stops, does it?

But fortunately, there are ways we can do something about this. We don’t have to continue to live in a world burdened by liars, deceivers, and downright eugenicist pathocrats. We can choose to shine a light, no matter how difficult or hard, because people are waking up.

It’s not as fast as you or I would want, but it’s happening. Will it be enough people or soon enough or with enough impact to make a real difference? I can’t say, but I guess it’s something.

It is something, and we’re gonna need something, because if these cancer trends continue unabated, and if drug companies continue to gobble up cancer biotechs because they too know what’s coming, mass illness and death aren’t a possibility, they’re a surety.

Resources for Fighting Cancer:

The Power of Fasting

Ivermectin

Fenbendazole

Apricot Seeds

The Wellness Company

Dr. Burzynski’s ‘Cures’

