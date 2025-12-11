The majority of people are still in denial about a highly orchestrated Planetary Democide, many decades in the making.

Not only do most people think it’s not happening, but they don’t even think it’s ever been discussed or desired among our so-called Elites.

So show them these…

(1) Bill Gates: “The world today has 6.8 billion people… that’s headed up to about 9 billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines , health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by perhaps 10 or 15 percent.”

~4:43

(2) David Rockefeller: “The United Nations can and should play an essential role in helping the world find a satisfactory way of stabilizing world population.”

~2:34

(3) Henry Kissinger: “ Wherever a lessening of population pressures through reduced birth rates can increase the prospects for such stability , population policy becomes relevant to resource supplies and to the economic interests of the United States.”

(4) Jane Goodall: “All the things we talk about wouldn’t be a problem if there was the size of population that there was 500 years ago.”

~31:44

(5) Ted Turner: “I think 2 Billion Is About Right… One Child Family.”

~1:15

(6) Jacques-Yves Cousteau: “World population must be stabilized, and to do that we must eliminate 350,000 people per day.”

(7) David Attenborough: “We are a plague on the Earth. It’s coming home to roost over the next 50 years or so.”

(8) Prince Philip: “In the event that I am reincarnated, I would like to return as a deadly virus, to contribute something to solving overpopulation.”

(9) Paul Ehrlich: “To start, make modern contraception and back-up abortion available to all and give women full equal rights, pay, and opportunities with men.

“ I hope that would lead to a low enough total fertility rate that the needed shrinkage of population would follow . [But] it will take a very long time to humanely reduce total population to a size that is sustainable.”

(10) Dennis Meadows: “ We’re going to have a billion people, and we’re now at seven, so we have to get back down.”

~4:18

(11) Bill Gates: “We see a lot of things that are going very well, things like producing childhood death.”

~0:03

Did he say “reducing” or “producing”…??

Whether you want to believe these individuals actually have good intentions (however misguided) or they’re truly diabolical and want to trick humanity into thinking they’re saviors, that’s up to you.

But their words are undeniable.

And so too are the words written in various reports, memoranda, programmes, books, and other textual sources that have been around for quite some time…

(1) NSSM 200: Implications of Worldwide Population Growth for U.S. Security and Overseas Interests

(2) The Limits to Growth: A Report for the Club of Rome’s Project on the Predicament of Mankind

(3) Agenda 21: Programme of Action for Sustainable Development

(4) Report on Population Growth and the American Future

(5) Eugenics Record Office Bulletin No. 1: The Scope and Importance of the Eugenics Record Office

(6) The Pivot of Civilization by Margaret Sanger (Planned Parenthood Founder)

(7) Buck v. Bell, 274 U.S. 200 (1927)

(8) The Population Bomb by Paul R. Ehrlich

(9) Georgia Guidestones

(10) Public Health and Demography in the Far East: A Report Prepared for the Rockefeller Foundation

If you examine the aforementioned documents and texts, you’ll see one overarching theme: the world has too many people.

We’re like a scourge to the planet, devouring resources as we multiply frivolously. Without a global and immediate plan to reduce overpopulation, everything will collapse. The Elites, however, are noticeably exempt from their prescriptions.

The plan for reducing and stabilizing the world population is multifaceted. It involves the mass deployment of contraception, vaccination, and sterilization. Third-world countries must be controlled for their own good, and first-world countries must lead the way by taking the socially and economically ‘responsible’ path.

Families should have fewer kids - just one, if any at all - and members of society who are intellectually challenged, infirm, poor, or otherwise ‘dysgenic’ should be removed or barred from procreating.

Of course, the fashionable terms of today are far more benign. Rather than calling for the need to remove “the mentally and physically defective,” the modern framework focuses on so-called sustainability.

Concepts such as family planning and reproductive health are seen as a return to sustainable living, protecting individuals, societies, and the natural environments they inhabit.

Naively, many people buy into this.

But that’s because they haven’t done the research. They haven’t recognized the sinister. They haven’t acknowledged or accepted the reality of monstrous democide perpetuated by the people they blindly trust.

Hopefully, by sharing some of the information in this article, you can chip away at that deep-seated conditioning. It won’t be easy, and it may not work, but for those you care about most, it might just be worth the effort.

