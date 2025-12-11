The Top Democidal Maniacs of ALL TIME
They don't even try to hide it...
The majority of people are still in denial about a highly orchestrated Planetary Democide, many decades in the making.
Not only do most people think it’s not happening, but they don’t even think it’s ever been discussed or desired among our so-called Elites.
So show them these…
(1) Bill Gates: “The world today has 6.8 billion people… that’s headed up to about 9 billion. Now, if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower that by perhaps 10 or 15 percent.”
~4:43
(2) David Rockefeller: “The United Nations can and should play an essential role in helping the world find a satisfactory way of stabilizing world population.”
~2:34
(3) Henry Kissinger: “Wherever a lessening of population pressures through reduced birth rates can increase the prospects for such stability, population policy becomes relevant to resource supplies and to the economic interests of the United States.”
(4) Jane Goodall: “All the things we talk about wouldn’t be a problem if there was the size of population that there was 500 years ago.”
~31:44
(5) Ted Turner: “I think 2 Billion Is About Right… One Child Family.”
~1:15
(6) Jacques-Yves Cousteau: “World population must be stabilized, and to do that we must eliminate 350,000 people per day.”
(7) David Attenborough: “We are a plague on the Earth. It’s coming home to roost over the next 50 years or so.”
(8) Prince Philip: “In the event that I am reincarnated, I would like to return as a deadly virus, to contribute something to solving overpopulation.”
(9) Paul Ehrlich: “To start, make modern contraception and back-up abortion available to all and give women full equal rights, pay, and opportunities with men.
“I hope that would lead to a low enough total fertility rate that the needed shrinkage of population would follow. [But] it will take a very long time to humanely reduce total population to a size that is sustainable.”
(10) Dennis Meadows: “We’re going to have a billion people, and we’re now at seven, so we have to get back down.”
~4:18
(11) Bill Gates: “We see a lot of things that are going very well, things like producing childhood death.”
~0:03
Did he say “reducing” or “producing”…??
Whether you want to believe these individuals actually have good intentions (however misguided) or they’re truly diabolical and want to trick humanity into thinking they’re saviors, that’s up to you.
But their words are undeniable.
And so too are the words written in various reports, memoranda, programmes, books, and other textual sources that have been around for quite some time…
(1) NSSM 200: Implications of Worldwide Population Growth for U.S. Security and Overseas Interests
(2) The Limits to Growth: A Report for the Club of Rome’s Project on the Predicament of Mankind
(3) Agenda 21: Programme of Action for Sustainable Development
(4) Report on Population Growth and the American Future
(5) Eugenics Record Office Bulletin No. 1: The Scope and Importance of the Eugenics Record Office
(6) The Pivot of Civilization by Margaret Sanger (Planned Parenthood Founder)
(7) Buck v. Bell, 274 U.S. 200 (1927)
(8) The Population Bomb by Paul R. Ehrlich
(9) Georgia Guidestones
(10) Public Health and Demography in the Far East: A Report Prepared for the Rockefeller Foundation
If you examine the aforementioned documents and texts, you’ll see one overarching theme: the world has too many people.
We’re like a scourge to the planet, devouring resources as we multiply frivolously. Without a global and immediate plan to reduce overpopulation, everything will collapse. The Elites, however, are noticeably exempt from their prescriptions.
The plan for reducing and stabilizing the world population is multifaceted. It involves the mass deployment of contraception, vaccination, and sterilization. Third-world countries must be controlled for their own good, and first-world countries must lead the way by taking the socially and economically ‘responsible’ path.
Families should have fewer kids - just one, if any at all - and members of society who are intellectually challenged, infirm, poor, or otherwise ‘dysgenic’ should be removed or barred from procreating.
Of course, the fashionable terms of today are far more benign. Rather than calling for the need to remove “the mentally and physically defective,” the modern framework focuses on so-called sustainability.
Concepts such as family planning and reproductive health are seen as a return to sustainable living, protecting individuals, societies, and the natural environments they inhabit.
Naively, many people buy into this.
But that’s because they haven’t done the research. They haven’t recognized the sinister. They haven’t acknowledged or accepted the reality of monstrous democide perpetuated by the people they blindly trust.
Hopefully, by sharing some of the information in this article, you can chip away at that deep-seated conditioning. It won’t be easy, and it may not work, but for those you care about most, it might just be worth the effort.
When dealing with elites, it is always the same scenario: rules for thee but not for me.
There are abuses of resources and the exploitation of people; however, an elite member of society will often be found lining their pockets at everyone's expense. While money is always an essential part of capitalism and the building of businesses that create jobs, at a certain point, a threshold is crossed, and a negative cost is incurred on human lives. Kant tells us that humans are not to be taken as a means to an end; instead, there is inherent worth and dignity in a human being. A similar sentiment is echoed in the late Pope Benedict XVI's work Caritas in Veritate. However, what is apparent in society is that its lower echelons are regularly abused, given substandard education, physical labor, and a polluted environment in which to dwell.
Consequently, the elites, who create the policies and flout the laws and hoard the resources, will gladly pontificate whether another human is worthy of life. This worth is not a value given by one's creator, or even imagined because of the autonomy and creativity of the human being; instead, it is prescribed by one's social standing in society. Even in this post-modern day and age, where individual rights are supposed to abound, we find that it is all an illusion. It is all a distraction leading a person to the mindset where they will own nothing and be happy; moreover, surrender their fertility for some imagined societal good, a pat on the back, and a chance to virtue signal.
Look, it's true, we ARE a scourge on the planet! Like a bunch of locusts! We destroy a lot of stuff; we rape the world of its resources. Worse still, we are not even careful about how we do this. To hell with tomorrow or the next generation, right?!
HOWEVER, for one group, the so-called elites (bastards, all of them!), they somehow think they are, um, immune to this human population cleansing? They think that in the future, the 475M plebs will be around purely to create a nicer world for THEM - the other 25M people. Now if that's not a god complex, I don't know what is!
Nature finds balance in the end, and Nature doesn't seem to desperately care how it happens. Not really. If people are going to be dumb enough to buy into a one-child policy (gee, look how well it worked out for China...!), and to take every jab and drug their demented 'doctor' tells them to, then they are scheduled for destruction, they really are. And there's no love lost on my part for brainless drongos like that.
The thing is, plenty of people can survive just fine in this world, so long as we live IN RELATIVE HARMONY with it. It doesn't have to be perfect. It just needs to be...thoughtful enough. You can have a few kids, no worries. It's all doable. So no, we don't need to make twice as many people die per day as what's currently happening. Most of us can continue on just fine. But these elite bastards would have us subliminally believe that we don't DESERVE to live. And that they do. Because they have money. And they make the rules. So they're obviously right. And we're obviously wrong. And we deserve to be crushed by them.
BULLSHIT!
I don't think they're going to get their wish. Not really. Yes, plenty more will die because of these covid jabs and all the other BS they do to people from day dot (before day dot!), and so we will see the ramifications of that over the next 50+ years, but in the meantime, I think many people will wake up to the BS and start living more sensibly. It's quite possible for a large chunk of a population to live somewhat self-sustainably (but not entirely) and it should work out just fine. Economics will still function. Society will still work.
Imagine if more people did that instead of jamming themselves into high-rises in the cities?!
Anyway, where there's a will there's a way.
I think the elite bastards should sign up for murdering themselves. If they're OK to do it to others, they should be OK to have it done to them. After all, we need to remember that age-old adage, which is to treat people the way you want to be treated (ie do unto others as you would have them do unto you). It's only fair :-)