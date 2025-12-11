Eccentrik’s Substack

Eccentrik’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Orthobear's avatar
Orthobear
2h

When dealing with elites, it is always the same scenario: rules for thee but not for me.

There are abuses of resources and the exploitation of people; however, an elite member of society will often be found lining their pockets at everyone's expense. While money is always an essential part of capitalism and the building of businesses that create jobs, at a certain point, a threshold is crossed, and a negative cost is incurred on human lives. Kant tells us that humans are not to be taken as a means to an end; instead, there is inherent worth and dignity in a human being. A similar sentiment is echoed in the late Pope Benedict XVI's work Caritas in Veritate. However, what is apparent in society is that its lower echelons are regularly abused, given substandard education, physical labor, and a polluted environment in which to dwell.

Consequently, the elites, who create the policies and flout the laws and hoard the resources, will gladly pontificate whether another human is worthy of life. This worth is not a value given by one's creator, or even imagined because of the autonomy and creativity of the human being; instead, it is prescribed by one's social standing in society. Even in this post-modern day and age, where individual rights are supposed to abound, we find that it is all an illusion. It is all a distraction leading a person to the mindset where they will own nothing and be happy; moreover, surrender their fertility for some imagined societal good, a pat on the back, and a chance to virtue signal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robyn S's avatar
Robyn S
4h

Look, it's true, we ARE a scourge on the planet! Like a bunch of locusts! We destroy a lot of stuff; we rape the world of its resources. Worse still, we are not even careful about how we do this. To hell with tomorrow or the next generation, right?!

HOWEVER, for one group, the so-called elites (bastards, all of them!), they somehow think they are, um, immune to this human population cleansing? They think that in the future, the 475M plebs will be around purely to create a nicer world for THEM - the other 25M people. Now if that's not a god complex, I don't know what is!

Nature finds balance in the end, and Nature doesn't seem to desperately care how it happens. Not really. If people are going to be dumb enough to buy into a one-child policy (gee, look how well it worked out for China...!), and to take every jab and drug their demented 'doctor' tells them to, then they are scheduled for destruction, they really are. And there's no love lost on my part for brainless drongos like that.

The thing is, plenty of people can survive just fine in this world, so long as we live IN RELATIVE HARMONY with it. It doesn't have to be perfect. It just needs to be...thoughtful enough. You can have a few kids, no worries. It's all doable. So no, we don't need to make twice as many people die per day as what's currently happening. Most of us can continue on just fine. But these elite bastards would have us subliminally believe that we don't DESERVE to live. And that they do. Because they have money. And they make the rules. So they're obviously right. And we're obviously wrong. And we deserve to be crushed by them.

BULLSHIT!

I don't think they're going to get their wish. Not really. Yes, plenty more will die because of these covid jabs and all the other BS they do to people from day dot (before day dot!), and so we will see the ramifications of that over the next 50+ years, but in the meantime, I think many people will wake up to the BS and start living more sensibly. It's quite possible for a large chunk of a population to live somewhat self-sustainably (but not entirely) and it should work out just fine. Economics will still function. Society will still work.

Imagine if more people did that instead of jamming themselves into high-rises in the cities?!

Anyway, where there's a will there's a way.

I think the elite bastards should sign up for murdering themselves. If they're OK to do it to others, they should be OK to have it done to them. After all, we need to remember that age-old adage, which is to treat people the way you want to be treated (ie do unto others as you would have them do unto you). It's only fair :-)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Eccentrik · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture