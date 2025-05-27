Eccentrik’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Visher's avatar
John Visher
1d

Every vaccine needs to be removed. My stupid ex-wife and my stupid daughter-in-law just injected my grandson with polio vaccine. People are so fucking stupid. I’m surrounded by stupid who run into the arms of demonic medical satanic psychopaths. People need to wake the fuck up or they’re just gonna ruin this earth for everyone. We’re all gonna be crying or dead.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Eccentrik and others
Stegiel's avatar
Stegiel
1d

C'mon mRNA vax is now on steroids for Avian Flu. And worse Covid does not exist. So any damn lie is an excuse for culling.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Eccentrik
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eccentrik
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture