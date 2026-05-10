The above is the Economist’s “World Ahead 2026” cover, released in late 2025. In anticipation of the FIFA World Cup, it shows a soccer player kicking a ball that strikingly resembles a typical virus particle depiction.

The ‘ball’ contains oversized syringes and pills among numerous other supposed aspects of global culture…

Why has Moderna been working on a hantavirus “mRNA vaccine” when there have only been 890 cases reported in the U.S. since 1993?

That’s fewer than 30 cases per year.

Also interesting to note, hantavirus is listed as one of the “Adverse Events of Special Interest” in Pfizer’s “CUMULATIVE ANALYSIS OF POST-AUTHORIZATION ADVERSE EVENT REPORTS OF PF-07302048 (BNT162B2) RECEIVED THROUGH 28-FEB-2021.”

Not to mention, the fact that the hantavirus was a central plot in the 1998 film, The X-Files: Fight the Future, and featured in other shows and movies…

Whatever’s going on here, the level of fear and alarm is slowly, and predictably, being ratcheted up…

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