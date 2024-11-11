Just wanted to give thanks to all the brave men and women (and non-binary, gender-fluid, pink-mohawked entities) fighting for our freedoms!

I don’t have the same level of courage as these individuals do, but I’d be remiss if I didn’t also recognize the many brave men and women (and non-binary, gender-fluid, pink-mohawked entities) fighting a different battle, but a battle all the same.

I hope in time we’ll be able to look back and feel proud of our own contributions - especially those of us battling for Medical Freedom, Medical Truth, and just Truth in general.

I may just be a lowly keyboard warrior with a Substack, but it’s because of people like you, because of all of us, that we’ve made progress against so many headwinds.

The battle is uphill, but the tides seem to be turning.

And while we can never get complacent, I think that deserves a momentary celebration.

So have a good one!

God Bless