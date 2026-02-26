I recently wrote an article in which I posed a simple question: Do people seem different to you?

Many of you responded in the affirmative, and as one might expect, many of us agreed that it is closely linked to not just the Plandemic PSYOP, but more directly to the nanoweapon injections the majority of the planet received.

Whether it’s sudden and severe changes in personalities, a slow but undeniable shift in emotionality and mentality, or stark transformations in appearance and physical health, these are more than mere anecdotes.

They’re evidence of a greater concerted effort to kill, weaken, and control the global populace, and it makes perfect sense given the stated (and implied) goals of the Satanic Transhumanist Cabal.

And now, we have further proof…

If you’ve been following the “conspiracy theory” news the past few days, you’ll know that a stunning CIA document was recently made public, and it’s circulating faster than fear during a propagandized pandemic.

The document in question?

None other than a blueprint for drugging and controlling the general public covertly. Recently declassified, it focuses on a top-secret “Project Artichoke” that operated more than 70 years ago, from 1951 to 1956, with the express purpose of modulating human behaviors, strengthening interrogation techniques, and utilizing psychological manipulation.

And the various substances through which to achieve these goals?

They’ve been hiding in plain sight for decades…

Share

For those of you unfamiliar with “Artichoke,” it’s probably best to start with the infamous program that followed, “MKUltra.”

As you probably well know, Project MKUltra was all about mind control. Ending in 1973 after two decades of experimentation, it implemented countless methods to modulate and manipulate people’s neurological functions, emotions, and mind states.

High doses of drugs were administered covertly, in conjunction with other tactics such as electroshock, sensory deprivation, hypnosis, and even various forms of physical, verbal, and sexual abuse.

It wasn’t until two years after the 20-year program ended that it was disclosed to the public. And mind you, like many of these clandestine operations and projects, it took place under the convenient guise of ‘research.’

Not just in military installations, but in over 80 institutions, whether colleges, universities, hospitals, prisons, and yes, even pharmaceutical companies like Eli Lilly.

The Project even created monsters, like in the case of mathematical genius Ted Kaczynski, who would later become the Unabomber. Or, as a possible punishment, such as in the case of notorious gangster James 'Whitey' Bulger, who would become a test subject in an Atlanta penitentiary.

Clearly, MKUltra and its predecessor Project Artichoke were carried out with one goal in mind: to control the mind.

From there, behaviors could also be controlled, which is why the question at the Artichoke’s core was: "Can we get control of an individual to the point where he will do our bidding against his will and even against fundamental laws of nature, such as self-preservation?"

Now, just imagine that on a massive scale.

The scary thing about the recently declassified CIA document is not just its goals, but again, the fact that this was over 70 years ago. With everything we’ve seen (publicly) in just the past half-decade, we already know that efforts to trojan-horse mind-control substances have taken place.

But I’m not just talking about the C-19 nanoweapon injections, the childhood bioweapon injections, or even the possible trojan-horsing of “mRNA” into the latest flu shots.

I’m talking about the full-spectrum attack. That includes the toxins put in our foods, the weaponized EMF, and the nanoparticles dispersed into our atmospheres that eventually end up everywhere.

Or as Julian Assange once called them before his imprisonment: “intelligent evil dust scattered everywhere, like confetti, in everything.”

Once upon a time, you would have been considered a crank by the vast majority of people if you even suggested that our environments, internal and external, were targeted. While people will still scoff, laugh, dismiss, and deride, their incredulous numbers are slowly dwindling…

Just check out the 1950s Project Artichoke for yourself:

The primary goal is to either create “an agitating effect… or a depressing effect” through chemicals that “could be administered over a considerable period of time.”

And we’re talking mind-altering drugs in everything from food and water (i.e., fluoride & glyphosate) to chemicals concealed in items like “Coca-Cola, beer, liquor, cigarettes,” and of course, “standard medical treatments such as vaccinations, shots, etc.”

And it doesn’t end there. The document also details possible attack vectors through gases and aerosols, sound, color, light, electronics, psychological manipulation, dietary deficiencies, and bacteria, fungi, and plant cultures.

Now, for somebody who is blind and brainwashed - and frankly unable to handle the truth - all of this will mean very little. Such a person will discount this CIA document as merely exploratory, and at worst, as focused only on laboratory test subjects or a small participant subset.

They’ll never entertain even the remotest possibility that this could have evolved into something more systemic and systematic, even knowing what we know of the widespread MKUltra that followed shortly thereafter.

But if you know, you know.

For years now, another similar type of document has been circulating in “conspiracy theory” circles, albeit without official confirmation of its authenticity. Many people have regarded it as a complete fabrication, discarding it to the trash bin of well-poisoning fakes.

Of course, even if it is fake, given recent declassifications and revelations, it’s worth reconsidering the document. Even if it’s completely false, its implications may not be far from the truth.

Remember “Nano Domestic Quell”?

And let’s not forget, even if this particular document is total bunk, we’re living in 2026, folks.

Most “conspiracy theories” are proving to be more or less true. In fact, it seems the more implausible they once were, the more likely they are to be absolutely real. Beyond that, even crazier than ever imagined.

Not to mention, the entire term “conspiracy theory” has been weaponized to discredit people who are critical thinkers and dissidents.

Its negative connotations in the media particularly grew during the late 1960s and early 1970s, when skepticism over the official narratives surrounding JFK, Vietnam, Watergate, and other events really took hold.

Unfortunately, it worked tremendously well, and many highly informed, highly intelligent, highly intuitive people were seen as paranoid and delusional in the eyes of the midwit masses.

The same masses most amenable to the type of mind control and behavioral control outlined in early programs like “Artichoke.”

Not just the significant modulation of one’s thoughts, feelings, and behaviors, but the complete elimination of their free will.

And if you don’t believe the so-called elites would want such a thing, do such a thing, or have the ability to do such a thing, you need only ask one man in particular.

Dead or alive, wherever he may be, his words are here for all to see…

Share