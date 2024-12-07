Share this postEccentrik’s SubstackHERE WE GO AGAIN? USDA Introduces 'New National Testing Strategy' for ALL Dairy MilkCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreHERE WE GO AGAIN? USDA Introduces 'New National Testing Strategy' for ALL Dairy MilkDO NOT COMPLY!!!EccentrikDec 07, 202411Share this postEccentrik’s SubstackHERE WE GO AGAIN? USDA Introduces 'New National Testing Strategy' for ALL Dairy MilkCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore63ShareIs Anyone Gonna Fall For This Again??Remember what Dr. Peter Hotez recently said… SubscribeShare11Share this postEccentrik’s SubstackHERE WE GO AGAIN? USDA Introduces 'New National Testing Strategy' for ALL Dairy MilkCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore63Share
Of course there will be dopes who will comply…you see them wearing masks on a hot summer day or while driving alone in the car. 🤦♀️
I can't even look at a picture of Hotez.
Like Fauci, he's warning about yet another scamdemic conveniently right after (but not before) the inauguration.
Coincidence?
Naaaah.