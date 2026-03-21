How did I do? Was that fear-mongering newsworthy?

Now, while it’s hard - if not impossible - to reach the ludicrous levels of mainstream media pathogen propaganda, it’s certainly not hard to see where they’re going with this…

As usual, a mountain out of a mole hill, or in this case, a deadly pathogen out of “symptoms similar to the common cold.”

First identified in 2001, human metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a virus with symptoms that are generally mild - your typical cough, runny nose, sore throat, and, at times, wheezing.

Oh, and most people get it before the age of 5.

But don’t tell the mainstream, pharma-funded media that. Especially when this terribly scary contagion has “no vaccine.”

say it ain’t so!!

These clowns just won’t stop, will they?

Then again, perhaps we would be the clowns for expecting them to ever fully come around. Most of these pretty puppets have no backbone, just bright lights, makeup, and a script they repeat ad nauseam.

And, when their bullshit is inevitably exposed, they either double-down or they find some circuitous way to rationalize how terribly wrong (and/or deceitful) they really were…

Have any of them apologized for pressuring people to get the you-know-what?

This winter season alone in the U.S. has been a doozie. Remember the “super flu”?

Remember how people who had received flu shots their entire lives suddenly started experiencing debilitating symptoms like never before with this season’s flu jabs?

And then they had to come up with the cover excuse, “long flu”?

Remember how people were speculating that this season’s flu jabs might have trojan-horsed a little somethin’ somethin’ extra?

We can speculate all we want, but as I’ve written before, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see what’s going on here.

On top of all the strange poisons in our food, water, and air (toxic fog, anyone?), aside from the EMF that we’re told is totally safe and great for our modern convenient lives, we’ve also got the fact that a large majority of the public received not just the big beautiful sundae, but a heavy dollop of whipped cream to boot - the medical-intervention-that-shall-not-be-named.

So, while the media will always try to stir up a frenzy and manufacture demand for a “vaccine,” there are undoubtedly many people who are actually battling human metapneumovirus (HMPV) because, well, their immune systems have been wrecked.

All you have to do is read the many comments on these videos and articles. Sure, there are probably plenty of bots there to promote Big Pharma, but I imagine a healthy percentage of the commenters are also people who have had like eight of the it’s-totally-not-thats and wonder why they’re suddenly sick five times every 6 months and developing autoimmunity…

And forgive me for being callous, but seeing as many of these same individuals wanted me fired, ostracized, and even locked up for spreading “misinformation” and refusing their medical miracle, it’s hard for me to feel much pity…

Needless to say, many of these people will likely never connect the dots.

Heck, many of them are still getting all their flu jabs and pneumonia jabs and RSV jabs, and acting like it’s totally normal that they’re still getting the flu, pneumonia, and RSV!

The fact that they’re catching COVID (or whatever) despite all their shots, and don’t bat an eye at that, tells you everything you need to know…

But hey, not all hope is lost.

You and I? We’re not the only ones who can see through this BS. Thankfully, our numbers are growing.

Will they reach some kind of critical mass to make meaningful real-world differences?

No promises. All we can do is continue the push. Stay the course, and bring the fight. And when things seem dreary and hopeless, sometimes, a little sarcasm and dark humor are exactly what the doctor ordered…

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