Eccentrik’s Substack

Eccentrik’s Substack

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STH's avatar
STH
1d

They’re poisoning people’s immune system. I don’t know anyone unvaccinated for Covid having all these health conditions. Correction. One did get cancer in 22’ but is now fine. Meanwhile the multi jabbed are getting every disease out there.

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1 reply by Eccentrik
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
1d

Well here we go...another fake virus that is nothing more than some kind of poisoning event. It's always the same lies. The little-known highly-contagious virus can go to hell.

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