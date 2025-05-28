"Highly Infectious" New COVID Strain Linked to "Massive Spike in Hospitalizations" Now in United States
Are they gearing up to do it again?
It appears the fearmongering is back in business…
According to recent reports out of China (as if we can trust any of those), there’s a new oh-so-terrible COVID variant, and it’s sending people to the hospital in numbers that haven’t been seen in quite some time.
And, if you’re one of those loony anti-vaxxer morons, you need to be afraid.
So very very afraid…
Is this a nothingburger? Another Plandemic?
Just the result of weakened immune systems from the countless injections and boosters?
I don’t know and I don’t care, because if the media wants me scurrrred, then I’m absolutely terrified, quaking in my Long COVID boots!
And you should be too!!
Perfect time to psyop HHS into re-recommending the jabs for kids and pregnant women, just like they did with the 3 “measles cases” deaths in TX that were likely hospicide, getting RFK J to declare the measles vax as best protection.
If it is information from China and the MSM it should assumed to be lies, the hospital stats, the mutant C2 diagnoses and the obvious fear mongering sensationalist language. That and they have poisoned their citizens to destroy their immune systems. In that case, the multi vaxxed, spit barrier wearers everywhere might have something to worry about.