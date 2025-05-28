It appears the fearmongering is back in business…

According to recent reports out of China (as if we can trust any of those), there’s a new oh-so-terrible COVID variant, and it’s sending people to the hospital in numbers that haven’t been seen in quite some time.

And, if you’re one of those loony anti-vaxxer morons, you need to be afraid.

So very very afraid…

Is this a nothingburger? Another Plandemic?

Just the result of weakened immune systems from the countless injections and boosters?

I don’t know and I don’t care, because if the media wants me scurrrred, then I’m absolutely terrified, quaking in my Long COVID boots!

And you should be too!!

Share