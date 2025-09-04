By now, most of us know that these things are dog-and-pony shows. They’re clickbait claptrap, just a bunch of folks - in this case - singing the praises of Big Pharma before prostrating at the altar of that Big Pharma.

Hey, if you don’t Trust The Science™…

But look, what’s really important here isn’t what RFK Jr. or any of these hotshot Senators said - it’s what they didn’t.

But first, let’s talk about what they did say before we contrast that with what they conveniently didn’t. If you saw the committee, the usual suspects said that the “COVID vaccines… saved millions of lives.”

They, of course, claimed that any insinuation to the contrary was “anti-vaccine” and that RFK Jr. was going to endanger public health.

My question: how many of these politicians do, themselves, Trust the Science™ as they state?

Because the last time I checked, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, and Ron Wyden are at the age and comorbidity level where they should definitely be up-to-date on their Safe & Effectives.

How many have they received?

Nowadays, most Americans agree that something should be done about COVID vaccines and “mRNA” injections. They might not say it, but you can sense it. They stopped taking them for a reason. They went from tacit or even vocal support to not talking about them at all, for a reason.

When you look at people, really look at people, I think you can penetrate the subconscious. But you don’t even need to do that. Simply go into a room with a vast majority of ‘vaccinated’ (most are) and simply say a few choice words.

Utter the words “mRNA” or “COVID vaccine” and watch how quickly they either fall silent or try to change the subject.

Unfortunately, the truth is, some of these people - whether the politicians or friends and family we thought we knew - will defend this Democide till the end.

They’re brainwashed, they’re brain-damaged, and they would rather fight for their captors and slowly die being told what to do, than be tossed into a world where they face the freedom of choice.

But let us not forget.

The clowns at today’s Senate Finance Committee were the same senators calling for masking and social distancing. The same senators berating people for not taking the injections. The same senators counting their Pharma fortunes while telling us we were going to die prematurely because we were radicals who refused to Flatten the Curve™.

Where were they when people were denied entry to public spaces because they didn’t have a “vaccine card”?

Where were they when a seemingly infinite range of health conditions started hurting and killing their constituents?

Where were they when people like us brought up anomalies in young people suddenly dying and wondered about their ‘vax status’?

Why did they attack us for questioning anomalous deaths and vax status, when they were the same people calling for the ostracization of anyone without a jab card?

Did they, personally, take the injections?

Did they get the real ones?

I wish I had the answers, just as I wish RFK Jr. could answer that one expected question with more facility.

When he says he is “not anti-vaccine” despite objecting to so many, he should lean into it. He should simply state that being against all of the products on the market is not “anti-vaccine” because none of these fucking products are vaccines!!

Even according to the traditional definition (before they conveniently changed it), none of these were technically “vaccines.”

Where are the true placebo-controlled trials?

Why did these injections - not just the “mRNA” bioweapons - contain toxic levels and formulations of aluminum and thimerosal?

Why were severe safety signals downplayed or not even factored in by regulators and other so-called health authorities?

Why do increased vaccination rates correlate with higher autism and intellectual disability rates in a dose-dependent manner?

Why are most children who develop autism between the ages of 1 and 3 healthy at birth?

Look, I don’t have all the answers, but at least we ask the questions. At least we try to plumb the depths of the darkness and find even an approximation of what is actually happening here.

And that’s far more than can be said for some of these soulless, loveless husks we call humans…

