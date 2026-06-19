HOW CAN THEY Sleep at Night?
In Case You Missed It:
I try to call balls and strikes on this Substack.
If I like something and think it’s good, I’ll say that. If I think something’s bad or just mehh, I’ll communicate that too.
No false dichotomies, no polarized thinking. Hopefully, instead, nuanced opinions and the occasional in-depth analysis with ample evidence.
So, with that in mind, and not that it even needs to be said, but this is one of those bad ones. Potentially really bad.
I highly recommend you check out Karen Kingston’s breakdown of this issue. At this point, if you’re like me, none of this shocks you - but it’s still disgusting and blood-boiling.
Here’s her post:
It's horrific. Many people will believe this is a good thing an they'll be lining up for the slaughter.
Beyond bad. Evil. No reason for anyone to take any poison injection, and many, like not dying, to avoid them, but many are unable to shake the effects of many decades of false vaccine technology (failed) propaganda.