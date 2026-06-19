Eccentrik’s Substack

Eccentrik’s Substack

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Bianca Kennedy's avatar
Bianca Kennedy
9h

It's horrific. Many people will believe this is a good thing an they'll be lining up for the slaughter.

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Philip Joseph's avatar
Philip Joseph
9h

Beyond bad. Evil. No reason for anyone to take any poison injection, and many, like not dying, to avoid them, but many are unable to shake the effects of many decades of false vaccine technology (failed) propaganda.

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