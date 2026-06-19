In Case You Missed It:

I try to call balls and strikes on this Substack.

If I like something and think it’s good, I’ll say that. If I think something’s bad or just mehh, I’ll communicate that too.

No false dichotomies, no polarized thinking. Hopefully, instead, nuanced opinions and the occasional in-depth analysis with ample evidence.

So, with that in mind, and not that it even needs to be said, but this is one of those bad ones. Potentially really bad.

I highly recommend you check out Karen Kingston’s breakdown of this issue. At this point, if you’re like me, none of this shocks you - but it’s still disgusting and blood-boiling.

Here’s her post:

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