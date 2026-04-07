In case you missed it, humanity’s savior Bill Gates and Christ-like Jeffrey Epstein were apparently discussing how to “get rid of poor people as a whole.”

And, whoever sent the above email to Epstein apparently had “an answer/comment regarding that”…

What do you think that answer was?

Seeing as we’re all relatively ‘poor’ compared to these people, it makes you wonder who all they wanted to “get rid of.”

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