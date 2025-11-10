AI is everywhere these days, whether you like it or not.

And its human accelerants could never be clearer. Everywhere. A ceaseless barrage of commercials and adverts online and on television. Pundits and techies frothing over the prospect of the cutting-edge, pushing and proselytizing the public for the Golden Age of lucrative investments.

It’s the future, we’re told. It will come with hiccups, they say, but it’s here to stay, to grow, to revolutionize and transform, unlike any other disruptive technology to have come before.

Whether you like it or not, your obsolescence is fast approaching.

And therein lies the problem. Not just the fact that AI’s most fervent zealots are seemingly unconcerned by its potential problems. But rather, they almost seem to revel in it.

And why would we - be needed, that is?

What incentive would bloated corporations have to keep humans on board when artificial systems can perform exponentially more in a scintilla of the time?

Never mind that these systems, at least in the case of Large Language Models (LLMs), have led to nearly 50% “hallucinations” in some reports.

Never mind that the uncritical dependence on supposedly superior ‘intelligence’ is already accelerating the degeneration of once-critical human faculties and resources.

None of that seemingly matters much, at least not to those who stand to become far more powerful and wealthy in its wake.

It’s already upon us. The global AI race, as it were. Countless countries and competing powers driving each other into an uncharted digital space.

A bio-digital space.

A new frontier where the line between human and non-human, man and machine, is not merely blurred, it’s dissolved completely.

The Era of Transhumanism, buttressed and pillared in just the right way, giving way to an Era of Exterminism…

And let’s not kid ourselves. While the general public pores over fantastical videos that may or may not be AI-generated, while students and pupils turn to automated content generation to fake their way through curricula in pursuit of largely meaningless pieces of paper, the real power of AI is still vastly hidden from the public.

Forget the racially biased ChatGPTs, the Groks, the Claudes, and so on. Words and images and sleek videos are but a pretty veneer.

The depth and breadth of these capabilities, some would say, are truly unfathomable.

So alas, we pitiful plebs remain not privy, lest the sheer power of these technologies quite literally blow our minds…

From autonomous drone attacks to predictive battlefield analytics and integrated cybersecurity infrastructures - it’s all there, hiding in plain view.

Or how about the Ellison panopticon, a biometric and facial recognition control grid in every major and minor population center to ensure “citizens will be on their best behavior”?

But here’s the thing. As unsettling - and already unfolding - as these applications may be, they still remain external. That is, they still exist in a locus that is outside of us.

Which begs the question, what do we do when such capabilities are miniaturized and internalized? Made so small and subtle that most people don’t even know they’re there?

What happens when our own unique human constitutions become a part of it - without our consent - driving the overall Transhumanist Agenda from within?

Many, as you probably well know, speculate that it’s already happened. Perhaps not fully realized or materialized, but nonetheless moving along, stepping stone by stepping stone, nanonode by nanosensor, leading to an inevitable intracorporeal nanonetwork, piece by infinitesimal piece…

See, there’s a reason the future of “mRNA” for everything from the common cold to serious and anomalous health conditions is being pipelined all over. There’s a reason that $500 billion is allegedly committed to The Stargate Project by some of the richest technocrats in the world, such as the CEO of SoftBank, the CEO of OpenAI, and the Executive Chairman of Oracle.

Question is, what is that reason?

Is it to deliver miraculous “mRNA cancer vaccines” created by AI in just 48 hours and adapted perfectly to the intricacies of your genetic profile?

The type of “vaccines” that are unlike any to come before, the type marketed for their ability to heal cancers conveniently rising in young adults in just the past 3, 4, or 5 years?

And if such medical creations can be tailored specifically to one individual’s genetics in such a short time, what else can be done within that person’s body? What else… can be done to that person’s body and brain?

Yes, one can argue that AI is but a tool to be used, but even if it were to be used by the most altruistic of all, what happens when that technology takes on a full sentience of its own?

Suddenly, those dystopian sci-fi movies don’t look so fictional after all…

Besides, even if we do assume that Good will not only prevail - which I have to believe - but eventually completely dominate, the acceleration of AI cannot simply be halted. Yes, guard rails and controls can be thrown up haphazardly, and we as a society of still-humans can perhaps reach a consensus - but will it be too late?

Already, in the U.S. alone, gargantuan data centers are under construction, some totalling $10 billion and occupying over 4 million square feet. And while certainly the necessary construction and direct/indirect job numbers are impressive, what do these massive developments actually portend for the future?

The sheer power requirements of these facilities - in some estimates, more than twice the energy the country already uses in total - are utterly staggering.

Which begs the question of recurring questions: At what point, is it the point of no return?

If these historic undertakings are, in fact, ushering in a new “Golden Age,” for whom, exactly, is this new age so gilded?

While many may refashion themselves, sharpen their skillsets, and find ways to succeed in this brave new world, how many will not? How many people will simply be eliminated?

It’s not merely a question of how many positions, jobs, and career paths will be available in this period of rapid innovation.

Rather, it’s a question of: will humans, as we now know them, be needed at all?

Optimists will tell us that the AI revolution is merely a strong, but necessary growing pain; that in fact, numerous new jobs will be created.

They point to exciting, burgeoning fields like prompt engineering, AI ethics, and data curation.

They stress the continued, but changing, role of data scientists, engineers, and IT professionals.

By and large, they argue that while the economic engine will be overhauled, it’s ultimately for the best of us all…

Like replacing your beloved, but gas-guzzling, Mustang with a dazzling and eco-friendly EAV. New sectors, new roles, more specialized areas of expertise than ever before.

Many of these careers, of course, will be AI-adjunct. So-called ‘trainers’ and ‘generative associates’ will continue to fuel the exponential explosion of the tech, and while it may make for interesting conversations at cocktail hour, it’s hard not to feel that the only ‘training’ going on is the training of your replacement.

And what about all the other professions? Are any truly safe?

Clearly, all the white-collar jobs will be the first to go, as we’re already seeing and saw most notably with Amazon’s recent layoff of over 14,000 workers.

No need for administrative and clerical roles, no need for customer service and sales roles, no need for content creation and communication roles, no need for finance and accounting roles, no need for HR and management, education and research, healthcare and support, logistics and retail, even many strictly blue-collar roles - on and on and on…

They’ll all be removed or reduced, only present in some auxiliary role to the Almighty AI.

Is this a cynical and pessimistic outlook? Perhaps. And sure, niche non-AI functions will still exist, and you’ll still have people seeking out those innately human creations just like collectors at an art gallery.

But for the most part, it’s all basically going to the wayside.

Still, that doesn’t stop many of AI’s most ardent supporters from saying that’s a good thing.

Those with rose-colored Silicon Valley sunglasses (assuming they aren’t depopulationists) see this - ironically - as an opportunity for a collective society-level self-actualization.

They deeply and broadly believe that they’re actually doing right by Humanity in the acceleration of these systems.

So what will you be doing with all your free time?

Assuming you aren’t subject to an AI control grid that monitors and governs your every move, thought, and feeling, how do you plan to navigate this utopian bio-digital age?

I, for one, would absolutely love to be so cheery and upbeat about Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), but I simply can’t get there. Not now at least, not with everything we endured and learned during and from the C-19 Plandemic, and not with everything we now understand as many of the same nefarious powers press onward, still mostly unrestrained and unaccountable.

Thing is, the question isn’t whether AI will eventually become “smarter than all humans combined” by 2030 or some other year - it’s whether AI will have more control than all humans combined.

Not just control of critical systems and infrastructure, but control of our daily lives, control over those age-old things that used to signal spirit and spark, ingenuity and intuition, flesh and blood for all of human time.

The question is, will we be able to exist symbiotically in this resplendent Golden Age, or will it all prove to be a deadly facade, a Technofascist Nightmare architected to enslave and destroy?

Perhaps a question without an answer, at least for now, but nonetheless, a guiding question for all the days, years, and developments ahead.

Because without it, the one thing that made it all humanly possible - that made us amazingly possible - could be lost forever.

