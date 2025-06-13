Share this postEccentrik’s SubstackI Need Your HelpCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreI Need Your HelpI just can't seem to figure it out...EccentrikJun 13, 202525Share this postEccentrik’s SubstackI Need Your HelpCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore387ShareFriends, I’m Totally BAFFLED oh, whatever could it be??ShareSubscribe25Share this postEccentrik’s SubstackI Need Your HelpCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore387Share
I get it.
5+ years in and doctor's are all baffled.
Sure.
"Dazed & Confused" as well.
It could be mass murder for the profits of Pfizer and Moderna.