I have a serious problem.

When I see something that bothers me, I can’t just let it go. It troubles me. It nibbles at the corners of my consciousness when I’m focused on other things, and consumes my mind and heart when my faculties should finally be set free.

I’m sure that you, like me, have seen it all too often - or at least more often than you’d like (i.e., one time).

I’m talking about people in cars with the windows up and masks securely fastened. Hell, people on their bikes on a nice sunny day, masks fully strapped. Or maybe just people wherever people are, wearing their masks, mumbling in their masks, adjusting and readjusting their masks that they probably haven’t recently washed and for which they probably couldn’t even decently explain a scientific reason to wear in the first place.

Which brings me to the grocery store…

I was shopping for insanely overpriced salad dressing the other day when I happened to notice in my periphery a young couple moving swiftly to my right. I looked over briefly, casually moving toward them as I scanned the salad dressings, and they immediately scurried away.

For a split second, I thought nothing of it, until I made eye contact.

Their faces were covered by cloth masks, but their bodies were easily discernible. The guy was tall and toned, youthful from what I could tell, and the girl looked equally fit and shapely. They were probably in their mid-20s, but it was the eyes that told the story.

They say the eyes are the window to the soul, but in this case, they were the window to the sell.

That is to say, did these two Gen Zers buy the propaganda? Did they swallow hook, line, and sinker what they had been told by the media? Judging by the fast but perceptible widening of the eyes and their ‘flight’ from me lest I get too close, I can sadly conclude a resounding Yes.

Now, in situations like this, I am often faced with several heightened feelings and/or impulses. Firstly, I want to sympathize. I really do. I wanna stop, and ask otherwise extremely healthy-looking individuals in the prime of their life, Are you okay? Are you good? Do you have a serious health concern? Is that why you feel these masks will protect you?

Another part of me wants to unleash a fit of rage, tearing that stupid dirty diaper off their faces and yell that they’re idiots for thinking it does jack squat.

And then there’s the rational approach, the one in which I dispassionately and methodically question their rationale. I think the best way to do this is through the Socratic Method.

May I ask why you’re wearing a mask?

Oh, gotchya, and why do you need to protect yourself and others?

From COVID, I see… Are you aware of numerous studies not only showing that masks are ineffective but potentially harmful too?

You aren’t ‘vaccinated,’ by chance, are you?

Oh, you are… Doesn’t the vaccine protect against COVID-19 and reduce your transmission? And aren’t you in a low-risk demographic to begin with?

So do you think the vaccine is safe and effective? I mean, you just admitted that COVID is still a threat, I thought the vaccines mostly neutralized that threat?

Only if you’re updated? Oh, I see…

And if you don’t mind me asking, how many vaccines have you taken? I believe the CDC guidances recommend like 10 by now for full protection.

Hmm… but you haven’t had close to that number, you admit… Can I ask why?

Now, of course, this can go on and on in many forms, and while the logical fallacies in the mask-wearer’s ‘explanations’ may be readily apparent to you and me, oftentimes they are not obvious to the wearer.

Then again, this is the very nature of propaganda brainwashing.

In the past few years, I’ve seen all kinds of defenses of the mask. They range from the shockingly superficial to the incredibly convoluted and scientifically dubious. I remember one day, working in a public school system at the time, overhearing several coworkers say that they actually enjoyed the mask.

Their statements would vary from “I don’t mind wearing it” to “I barely even notice it’s there” and sometimes jokes about, “It hides my ugly face.”

Some even remarked that they would always wear a mask from now on during flu season because it was the ‘right’ thing to do.

I even heard one coworker note that the extended mask-wearing was causing acne, to which I replied, “So why don’t you take a break from it?”

Their response? A sheepish laugh followed by, “Well now I have to wear it to hide my acne.”

Yeaaaa…

The thing is, people started wearing the mask because it was the ‘right’ thing to do. Of course, the word right is probably best replaced with normalized. People were normalized into taking their masks off at certain times when prompted, putting them back on when told, and actively preventing them from falling below the nose.

This nonsensical behavior was normalized, you got a pat on the back for being a good little order-follower, and you avoided ruffling any unnecessary feathers. Many people knew it was stupid and illogical but they did it anyway. The entire Lockdown phase was scant on logic, but that didn’t stop the masses from complying…

Why? Because again, it was the ‘right’ thing to do, just as getting the vaccines, quarantining when testing positive (even if asymptomatic), and social distancing by 6 feet were the ‘right’ things to do.

Just as staying indoors and spraying down every surface and avoiding previously normal human contact were the ‘right’ things to do…

Never mind that these protocols had little real scientific basis and actually exacerbated immune problems and perpetuated illness, especially among immunologically naïve children, a la the Hygiene Hypothesis.

Nah, what mattered was showing that you were doing the right thing, that you were united in doing that right thing, and that by doing the right thing you were not a threat to your fellow citizens.

But back to the Mask.

Why are some people still religiously wearing those things everywhere they go? Well, you could argue that those who still wear them are hypochondriacs. That they’re most likely to be heavily jabbed because they’re most likely to be afraid of the virus and think they need pharmaceutical (faux)protection.

And I agree that’s part of it. So much for trusting the shots…

After all, some of these people see the doctor for every little niggle, gobbling pills every day to treat their myriad ‘conditions.’ But it goes both ways. Ironically, and I’ve seen it personally, some of the most ardent mask-wearers and jab-pushers were also the most naturopathic pre-COVID.

These are people who avoid even Tylenol, instead opting for clean supplements, holistic modalities, and other non-mainstream medicines to heal their ailments.

But when it came to the jab, the experimental mRNA gene therapy, they hopped right onboard…

These health & wellness attitudes, however, are just part of it. Just one facet to explain obsessive mask-wearing even to this day, with the summer of 2024 fast approaching in the United States.

I also think people are beginning to sense something, beneath the many layers of psychological defense mechanisms, bubbling up from the deep, dark suppressions of the subconscious.

Perhaps they realize they’re sick?

Perhaps they don’t feel quite the same since repeated injections of a certain ‘safe & effective’?

Perhaps the emotional appeal of the mask, which for them has endured all pursuits of logic, reason, and fact, offers some semblance of comfort and familiarity?

Perhaps rather than admit that their “long COVID” is most likely due to the jabs, it’s safer to ease their worries, protect their egos, and deny their realities by thinking it’s all just the latest variant of that pesky virus?

After all, if they were wrong about the masks, what else could they be wrong about? What if their entire paradigm, their entire schema was based on intricate lies and deceptions? What if they were told they were the good ones, the right ones, the moral ones all along, but it was all a ploy to manipulate their positive intentions?

Could they even live with themselves if such were the case?

Hell, what if they had gone even further, buying into the propaganda so strongly, with such zealotry and surety, that they actually thought it justified to lock people in their homes, fine them, and/or even imprison them for simply questioning the efficacy of the COVID-19 injections?

Truth be told, none of this is about a mask over the nose and mouth. It’s about a mask over the eyes and ears. It’s about trusting what we’re told and not what we can discern with our own senses. It’s about forfeiting our right to think and question, outsourcing our basic cognitive processes to the vaunted Experts.

And while the tides are shifting and the victories are accumulating and the darkness before the Dawn may just be breaking, some people, sadly, will never ever get that…

