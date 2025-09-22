Eccentrik’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robyn S's avatar
Robyn S
4h

You were right...

And as if Tylenol is the biggest player here. Ha! Pharmaceuticals are, yes, but it's not Tylenol!

Trump is just making the whole 'autism' thing sound pathetic, when it's actually a big deal. He should've just left it alone until RFK Jr dropped a bombshell about vaccines and other toxicants/poisons leading to much higher autism rates.

A teaser about Tylenol is virtually insulting. It even might make the MSM not even bother about reporting the real cause/s of autism later on, akin to a 'Boy who cried wolf' problem...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Skupe's avatar
Skupe
4h

We just discussed this on another stack! It's just that the Truth won't be told! Sure, Tylenol should never be taken by ANY pregnant woman and mostly not by ANY person at all, IMHO! The truth is that they still won't admit that the shots for mom and baby should NEVER be given either! Take organic white willow bark in its place. There's a great diet for new to be moms and dads (yes, as both make up the child) to follow on the WestonAPrice.org site. Look it up and start following it as early as possible (even before mom gets pregnant and for a while after the baby comes).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eccentrik
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture