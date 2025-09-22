"I Think We've Found An Answer to Autism."
Trump touts "biggest announcement medically" at Charlie Kirk memorial.
President Trump says that something massive is about to be revealed tomorrow, Monday.
Unfortunately, it may not be what all of us hope to hear.
In fact, the likely announcement (and I pray I’m wrong) is likely to link Tylenol taken during pregnancy to autism.
This, of course, would be a sacrificial lamb and allow Big Pharma to continue poisoning young humans with impunity.
You were right...
And as if Tylenol is the biggest player here. Ha! Pharmaceuticals are, yes, but it's not Tylenol!
Trump is just making the whole 'autism' thing sound pathetic, when it's actually a big deal. He should've just left it alone until RFK Jr dropped a bombshell about vaccines and other toxicants/poisons leading to much higher autism rates.
A teaser about Tylenol is virtually insulting. It even might make the MSM not even bother about reporting the real cause/s of autism later on, akin to a 'Boy who cried wolf' problem...
We just discussed this on another stack! It's just that the Truth won't be told! Sure, Tylenol should never be taken by ANY pregnant woman and mostly not by ANY person at all, IMHO! The truth is that they still won't admit that the shots for mom and baby should NEVER be given either! Take organic white willow bark in its place. There's a great diet for new to be moms and dads (yes, as both make up the child) to follow on the WestonAPrice.org site. Look it up and start following it as early as possible (even before mom gets pregnant and for a while after the baby comes).