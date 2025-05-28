Some 20 years ago, influenza deaths among the elderly went up , not down, following so-called vaccination.

Nonetheless, the infallible Experts™ urged that elders still get their shots so that they could make the flu ‘less severe’ and ‘prevent other problems’ not represented by the increased death rate.

And of course, others for whom the flu posed very little serious risk, were also urged to receive the injection to protect grandma and grandpa…

Ridiculous?

Of course, but that hasn’t stopped millions upon millions of people from receiving these failed injections year after year after year.

And now, according to a new preprint Cleveland Clinic study, it appears things may have only gotten worse.

At the very best, nothing has changed.

If you received the influenza “vaccine” during the 2024-2025 respiratory viral season, you were actually more likely to get the flu.

More death. More sickness. No apparent upside.

How you like dem apples? 😉

