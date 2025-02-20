According to Harvard Medical School , chronic inflammation plays a role in almost all major diseases. Whether it’s cancer, heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, or neurodegenerative disorders, the body’s ability to regulate inflammation over time is a significant factor in long-term health and well-being.

But what’s causing this inflammation? What’s leading to the kind of inflammatory response that does not subside, slowly and often subtly compromising our lifespans and healthspans?

Could it be environmental toxins?

How about chemicals in our food and water?

Electromagnetic radiation?

Lack of exercise?

Heavy dependence on pharmaceutical drugs?

Spike protein?

Now, we’ve long known that the spike protein persists in the body and is often blamed for “long COVID,” but how often is that dangerous spike circulating post-injection?

How often is “long COVID” actually just long Vax?

By some estimations, in more than 70% of cases.

If this mRNA injection programs the cells to produce the spike, the real question is: when does it stop?

From the looks of continuing research on this topic, the answer may be - for at least some people - never.

