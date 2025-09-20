While this appears to be a step in the right direction, we should be honest about what it actually means.

I’ve heard the argument that people should have freedom of choice. Just like we’re free to abuse substances, eat garbage food, and do other things that kill us - but that doesn’t mean we have carte blanche.

In this case, it’s hard to get overly excited. Yes, it’s nice they’re not recommending it, but we already know many states and entities will simply ignore this, and definitely challenge it.

And while it may no longer be recommended, there will still be fools who take it and inject it into their babies and children.

Then you have the fact that those of us with actual functioning brains will continue to be exposed via the shedding/transmitting phenomenon. Oh, and there’s no telling how ‘self-amplifying’ attributes can impact those of us who want nothing to do with these democide-driven nanoweapon injections.

So basically, it’s still freely available, the propaganda behind it is still being pumped out, and many major insurers are still covering the costs…

Sorry if I’m being a little negative today… Perhaps I should get outside and touch some grass ;)