Nothing says safeguarding employees and ensuring a healthy workplace like ignoring serious adverse events from a nanoweapon injection!

According to a whistleblower who recently contacted Children’s Health Defense - and confirmed by a spokesperson - the federal agency tasked with protecting workers appears to have done anything but when it mattered most (I’m shocked, absolutely shocked, I tell ya).

In fact, not only did OSHA exempt “healthcare employers from reporting workers’ adverse reactions to mandated COVID-19 vaccines,” but its directive also stated that OSHA would “not track workers’ COVID-19 vaccine adverse events — even though it acknowledged that the vaccines may cause injuries that would require employees to take time off work.”

“A Labor Department official confirmed for The Defender that OSHA didn’t track COVID-19 vaccine injuries, and said those policies remained in place until February 2025.”

Even more, after The Defender at Children’s Health Defense inquired about the directive, OSHA removed it from its website.

Now, of course, as you may remember, this is the same agency that tried to sustain vaccine and testing mandates on businesses, only to be blocked by the Supreme Court.

And as many rightly point out: “To require employers to report non-symptomatic COVID-19 cases but not severe adverse vaccine reactions diametrically contradicts OSHA’s most basic purpose.”

Yes, yes it does. But in our beloved Upside-Down, Clown-Bizarro-Demon World, it’s exactly as you’d expect…