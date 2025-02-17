IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Pfizer Vows to Develop 8 'Cancer Breakthroughs' During Super Bowl Commercial...
"Join the fight," says the pharmaceutical giant.
“We’re gonna knock you out” ??
An interesting direction, given what we know of one of Pfizer’s prized products.
And as you can see, mRNA ‘cures’ are being heavily touted, which is convenient timing given the anomalous cancer increases worldwide…
Create cancer, prions and countless other injuries. Now then say they will cure it with what the created the problem.
To be honest I know lots of people that will line up to take it. They in fact will pay for it if they say it will save their life.
Only a small % actually understand what is happening.
Life is a test, I suppose.
It is very uncomfortable knowing that so many innocents will believe this marketing and will readily comply with their doctor's advice to take more jabs.
I alternate between cynical laughter and despair.