In case you missed it, there was a study somewhat recently…

A study like many before and many to come, and it’s very troubling, to say the least.

But that’s okay because the authorities have no concerns and assure us any dire consequences are purely coincidental. So cover your eyes, plug your ears, and turn your brain off (more injections will help with this last part).

The study, “Sex-specific differences in myocardial injury incidence after COVID-19 mRNA-1273 booster vaccination” tells us something many of us assumed since the beginning.

Myocarditis from the virus is virtually nil, and myocarditis from the jabs is censoriously understated.

In the study, Swiss researchers found that 22 out of 777, or 1 out of 35, participants showed signs of myocardial damage. These determinations were based on elevated troponin biomarkers.

“Hospital employees scheduled to undergo mRNA-1273 booster vaccination were assessed for mRNA-1273 vaccination-associated myocardial injury, defined as acute dynamic increase in high-sensitivity cardiac troponin T (hs-cTnT) concentration above the sex-specific upper limit of normal on day 3 (48–96 h) after vaccination without evidence of an alternative cause.”

And the authors concluded:

“mRNA-1273 vaccine-associated myocardial injury was more common than previously thought, being mild and transient, and more frequent in women versus men.”

And that always seems to be the qualifier, doesn’t it?

“mild and transient”

I’ve heard that phrase so many times, it’s almost as if it’s been carved in stone for the Narrative. Almost as if it’s a psychological ploy. Almost as if the more it’s regurgitated the more the sheep will slurp it from the trough.

“safe and effective”

Besides, it’s just a little heart damage folks, right? I mean, let’s not get bent outta shape about it. Yeeeeesh

According to the “Health Science Authority of Singapore,” it’s all good.

However , according to one prominent cardiologist, the seemingly “mild and transient” is not exactly an accurate description…

Dr. Peter McCullough states, “the heart damage, in a proportion of people, can leave a scar. And that scar then is the nidus for a fatal arrhythmia.”

Dr. McCullough also has something to say exactly concerning the specific findings and conclusions of the Swiss study.

While the authors and others seem to overlook the ramifications of 1 in 35 with troponin levels elevated post-vaccination - it’s only mild and transient - McCullough quickly dismisses their dismissals:

“Four days is the standard elevation [of troponin] for a heart attack, so any damage to the heart takes several days to occur and then the scar formation occurs later on, and then the scar could be the basis for a future cardiac arrest. And we’ve seen alarming case reports of young individuals dying suddenly with no other explanation… This indicates that a large number of individuals who have taken the third dose have sustained heart injury and many don’t know about it.”

But it’s all due to “long COVID,” see…

And what can you do, even when countless other studies have shown that this injection is terrible for the heart, and somehow you’ve got people walking around 8+ jabs deep and how they’re not worse off in some way (I think they are but just don’t put 2 & 2 together), is beyond me, but perhaps they were just the luckiest of the lucky?

There are people who took just one hit of that poison and they’re gone. They dropped dead. They went from rosy-cheeked and healthy to a cold cadaver real quick.

So who knows what’s going on here. What kind of batch variation there is or how the certain genetics/epigenetics of people affect their reactions.

But, as Dr. McCullough and many cardiologists worldwide have said, it’s doing something to the heart. It can’t be denied, but it has been criminally understated.

And that’s why we keep writing and speaking ;)