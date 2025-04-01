Share this postEccentrik’s SubstackIN CASE YOU THINK I'M CRAZY FOR THE "NaNoBoTs"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreIN CASE YOU THINK I'M CRAZY FOR THE "NaNoBoTs"This video is from 2013, btw...EccentrikApr 01, 202513Share this postEccentrik’s SubstackIN CASE YOU THINK I'M CRAZY FOR THE "NaNoBoTs"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore42ShareIt starts at ~1:54ShareShareShare13Share this postEccentrik’s SubstackIN CASE YOU THINK I'M CRAZY FOR THE "NaNoBoTs"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore42Share
I have microscopic images - that I took myself at home - and diagnostic entries from my cell phone logs that match the images and ideas in this video.
This douchebag works with UCSF which works literally hand in hand with the Defartment of Veterans Affairs Hospitals. And yes, I am an Operation Iraqi Freedom War Vet; USMC.
If anybody wants to talk to me about this, feel free to reach out in Messages. Or comment on the post I’ll be creating later today.
In the meantime you can view my slideshow titled Microtechnology, Synthetic Biology and Me, or Obviously Engineered Microstructures on my substack at rebeccacceber@substack.com
Since these videos are being obfuscated by search engines I have provided the direct links below:
https://open.substack.com/pub/rebeccacceber/p/obviously-engineered-microstructures-dbc?r=8yw95&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false
https://open.substack.com/pub/rebeccacceber/p/microtechnology-synthetic-biology?r=8yw95&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false
I believe you. I've seen the documentation. I've also seen the evil. Kudos to you for publishing the truth in the face of public doubt. That is called courage.