The lies are more sinister than you’ll ever know.

With 2025 coming to a close, the scrutiny surrounding childhood injections has gained an all-new level of fervor. From the FDA memo finally linking C-19 nanoweapon jabs and child deaths to proposed changes in safety & efficacy trials for all injections, now more than ever, worlds are colliding.

Which means it’s time to question everything we’ve been told.

Take, for instance, the case of SIDS, better known as “Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.”

As we’ve seen with its counterpart, SADS, the deaths are more than anomalous. They’re haunting. They’re startling. They happen to otherwise perfectly healthy humans, striking from nowhere like the swift scythe of the Grim Reaper.

One moment alive. One moment dead.

And the medical community still parrots the same talking points.

Although they point to “risk factors” like brain defects, respiratory infections, and improper sleeping positions, their overall conclusion is no different from 1969: “unexplained,” “unknown,” “no cause.”

But here are the facts.

The real facts.

SIDS is highly correlated with injections. You don’t even have to go that deep to know this. In fact, you can simply eyeball the current childhood injection schedule. All you really need to know is one general prevalence statistic. That is, that most SIDS cases occur between 2 and 4 months of age, with 90% occurring before the age of 6 months.

Now look at the schedule:

Coincidence, I’m sure?

No, it’s no coincidence, just like it’s no coincidence that after a supposed decrease in SIDS cases, they just so happened to increase following the ‘mass vaccination’ campaigns of the Plandemic beginning at the end of 2020.

Remember how pregnant mothers were not only encouraged to get jabbed but told that they were at higher risk and that taking the “safe & effective” might even protect their unborn baby?

Because those lovely little antibodies would cross the placenta and enter the baby’s bloodstream, providing passive immunity?

Remember how every human alive over 6 months old was told to get it?

But of course, none of this could have anything to do with significant increases in SIDS immediately following the mass injection rollout…

Just like none of the other early injections could have any link to sudden and unexplained deaths in children.

No, the historical trends should be ignored. Any temporal associations should be dismissed. And the Big Pharma Gravy Train should trundle along unencumbered.

It’s not like there are plenty of studies linking specific ‘vaccines’ to deaths in little babies.

That certainly couldn’t be happening. No way…

As you can imagine, the normal refrains will dominate the news cycles. “Correlation does not imply causation” will reverberate to concussive effect. News anchors, their networks heavily funded and controlled, will read their usual scripts.

“Baseless.”

“Unsubstantiated.”

“Without Evidence.”

In reality, it doesn’t matter how much evidence there actually is. In fact, in some ways, the more evidence there is, the easier it is for the lie to succeed. When faced with two diametrically opposed realities, the conditioned public will immediately dismiss the one you and I know to be true.

No place for nuanced thought or reason. No appetite for dark truths when the spoon-fed narrative is far easier to digest.

Stats, graphs, visuals be damned…

What’s even more alarming is the immediate temporality of early injections and sudden deaths in young babies.

The dose-death correlation above is eye-opening enough, but when you look at how quickly precious, undeveloped humans respond to mass ‘immunization’, it’s hard not to reach a single, unassailable conclusion: jabs kill infants.

Just think of the ‘ingredients’ of these formulations. Antigens, adjuvants, preservatives, stabilizers, inactivating agents, antimicrobials, surfactants, emulsifiers, buffers, manufacturing residuals, and on and on…

And the majority of injected infants who are lucky enough to make it to their later years of life? More than half of them are chronically ill…

How many of these children could have been saved? Spared a life of long-term dependence on the very companies that created their problems?

How many could, at the very least, learn of alternative naturopathic remedies for their manufactured ailments if, and only if, these healthy treatments weren’t so widely suppressed and demonized by the Complex?

How many perfectly healthy young babies didn’t have to die?

And how many people caught in the Complex, weak and meek to its control, have chosen to lie to cover up this democide?

We’re talking about the majority of infant deaths happening 3 and 7 days post-vaccination. Not 3 and 7 days pre-vaccination, post!!

Now, after seeing all this, you might be seething with questions (not to mention, outright outrage). One of those questions - aside from how so many people could continue promoting “vaccines” - is how could anyone not see the Truth if presented with similar information?

How could they deny it?

With so many temporal relationships, so many dose-dependent associations, so many studies, why aren’t more people screaming from the rafters about SIDS and the injections that drive it?

Moreover, how are the authorities actually arguing that SIDS has gone down - far down - over the decades? How could they possibly make this claim and expect even a brainwashed populace to believe it?

The answer is, because they’re cunning. Through a simple but ingenious move with massive implications, they’ve pulled the wool over the sheeple’s eyes.

The method has fooled many, and will continue to fool many, unless we expose it today…