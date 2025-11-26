Eccentrik’s Substack

Crixcyon
7h

Thanks for the warning. I look at no drugs ads, nor any ads at all. I listen to no ads. I do not use drugs. All of these injectables are toxic in nature. Do yourself a favor and read the inserts. It's all about depopulation for profit.

Robyn S
11h

I live in an area known for being, ah, Alternative. However, the wannabe hippies in the region always run off to hospital at the first sign of their kid being injured or the like. They're not REALLY Alternative. It's all a facade. They're still sold to Big Pharma, even if they grow their own veggies, live off-grid, have free range chooks and send their kids to alternative schools - or even home school.

So, is it any surprise that people buy into all these drugs, let alone injectables? Not really. When most people, even those who profess to be 'different' still run off to the medico at the first sign of trouble, we're going to see a whole lotta jabbing and dying going on before we see a whole lotta thinking and people being healthy!

