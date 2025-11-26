In 2022, the most advertised drugs on TV in the United States were Rinvoq for arthritis and psoriasis, Dupixent for eczema and asthma, and Skyrizi for psoriasis and Crohn’s disease.

Two of them are injectables.

Most notably, 2022 marked the first time that ad spending on injectables had exceeded that for oral drugs - signifying a major shift in marketed delivery mechanisms.

Through 2023, the trend was only increasing. Both Skyrizi and Rinvoq had solidified the top two spots, and Dupixent held the number 3 slot at nearly $300 million in advertising. And by 2024, the major injectable semaglutide, Wegovy, made its TV debut with its “Power of Wegovy” campaign.

And it wasn’t just the ad spending that was off the charts. In 2024, TV injectable commercials raked in staggering impressions as well, with the asthma/allergy injectable Xolair reaching over 1 billion, alongside other big players like Entyvio for gut inflammation, and further growth in the Big Three of Skyrizi, Rinvoq, and Dupixent.

And of course, you also had the usual names we all know and love…

Unfortunately, these trends show no signs of dying off.

Only the people…

If you look at TV in general, pharmaceutical ads make up 14% of all TV ad spending, and injectables are at the top. Perhaps more interesting, however, is the fact that these drug commercials only represent about 4% of all TV ads, but double that at ~8% in terms of airtime.

The recipe is simple. Longer commercials = more pharma-funded propaganda.

And can you guess which drug represents the largest percentage of drug TV ad spending now in 2025?

None other than the weight loss ‘miracle’ Wegovy, coming in at just over 6% of total pharma ad spending, followed closely by drugs (mainly injectables) for inflammation.

I wonder what’s causing all this inflammation?

Truth is, we can parse the numbers all we want. We can talk about 50% year-over-year growth in certain net revenues, we can talk about GLP-1s, like in the case of Wegovy, that saw a 330% increase in year-over-year ad spending - all of that is fine and dandy.

The question is: why?

Why did injectables go from being outliers to the norm?

Sure, there’s obviously the massive profit margins and shareholder returns. And yes, it’s easy to wow people with the purported “life-changing” benefits of cutting-edge biologics. And of course, there’s nothing more convenient than just clicking your autoinjector or pre-filled pen and going on about your day.

Not to mention, GLP-1s in particular can avoid being destroyed through digestion that way.

But is it more than that?

Clearly, it is. Yet one more glaring example of the endless Sickness-for-Business model we’ve endured ad nauseam.

Merely consider many of the chronic conditions these drugs are heavily targeting. The top 5 are obesity, psoriasis, eczema, asthma, and allergies.

And in many cases, these issues are comorbid. Not just comorbid, but interrelated.

And what underlying mechanism affects these five conditions, even in the case of metabolic dysfunction leading to weight gain? Easy, immune system dysfunction.

Oftentimes called, autoimmune disorder.

Share

Hmmm…

I wonder what could have caused massive increases in autoimmune disorders just recently? Just since 2022, when the apparent demand for such injectables has exploded?

Going a layer deeper, what is actually contained in all these injectables?

As I’ve covered in great detail, we’re not being told the truth about anything. Even worse, we’re finding ‘undisclosed’ substances in everything, whether it’s rainwater, dental anesthetics, food, beverages like Pepsi, or other widely consumed “safe & effectives.”

From mere contamination to chemically engineered addiction agents, known carcinogens, and programmable matter seemingly scattered everywhere, it’s no wonder health worldwide is plummeting as pharma profits skyrocket.

Convenient, isn’t it?

Makes you wonder if the allegedly fake Nano Domestic Quell document submitted to Regulations.gov has more truth to it than people realize…

Is this the kind of “very small electronic circuits” and “intelligent evil dust” Julian Assange tried to warn us about?

Whatever’s going on here, it’s far from beneficial to humanity. And given the current intrabody and extrabody onslaught affecting all of us - even those most removed from any injectable - you have to wonder what ulterior motives are at play here.

You have to wonder just how little we’re being told about the Truth of it all.

Does the blatant, almost maniacal push for injectable drugs merely represent a move for massive profit, or should we drop the naivete and realize what it’s really all about?

Because it doesn’t take a Satanic Transhumanist to spell it out…

The problems these lovely little ‘miracles’ purport to treat? They’re the same problems created by another set of little ‘miracles’ we all know too well.

The ones forced inside us nearly the moment of yet another little miracle, this one natural and true: a human being’s first real breath.