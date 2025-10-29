It didn’t make sense.

Sure, powerful storms wobbled and weakened, intensified and exploded, but this one, this one was something wholly unprecedented. Like a massive Caribbean tornado, relentless in strength, molasses in movement.

But you can forget the records it set:

Because what really baffled even the most experienced of researchers and scientists? Were the laws it broke.

That is, the laws of physics.

All across the internet, seasoned experts in the largest tropical weather message boards expressed their bewilderment. The refrain was clear. How could this be happening? It had never been seen before. It didn’t add up.

It seemed to defy all known rules that governed hurricanes.

It wasn’t just the sheer power of the snailing storm that kept eyes glued to glowing radar and satellite loops, squiggly spaghetti models, and dense data sheets. It was the fluctuations. The inexplicable fluctuations.

The internal processes of this particular hurricane were elusive, as it stared at us from screens with that deep open eye, the driest eye of all time, and getting drier all the time.

At one point, it was ridiculously ‘stalled’ for several days.

But the storm had a mind of its own (or its controllers), apparently, because it never seemed to quite make sense, even to people who were experts in their own right, just without the pedantry and framed papers.

The kind of people who watched every frame of this stuff for decades.

One of kin, YouTuber The Real BPEarthWatch, even called it blatant “weather manipulation.”

“Jamaica, you’re gonna get a cat 5 dead-on because of the weather manipulation, this pattern, guys, is not natural, I’ve been watching this since, the hurricanes even with the old tracking maps, since 1964. There’s probably only a handful of you guys that were born then. But that was Hurricane Betsy.”

Melissa would do a loop-de-loop, then jog west, head-fake south with a pump north, and cozy to east before deciding to go completely stationary. Just sitting there slurping up some of the deepest hot waters on the planet as the aggregate AI models tried to keep up.

Not to mention the reconnaissance aircraft, and their dropsondes repeatedly finding all kinds of anomalous conditions…

The storm had its superlatives, that was for sure, as any storm would to reach 185 mph and 892mb, the strongest ever hurricane to make landfall in the Atlantic in recorded world history.

But still, did that mean it was weather manipulation? Or how about an even more loaded term, weather warfare?

Sometimes, even without knowing anything of military history, it really did look that way. Staring at those screens, as if you were witnessing the subtle moves of grandmasters. A block, a sacrifice, an opening exploited.

The battle between ridges and troughs looking more and more like the battle between natural and manmade.

Simply put, it was “defying every environmental factor.”

The most telling were the satellite presentations.

As it drifted westward to the south of Jamaica, Melissa appeared to have a constant disconnect between its perfect satellite presentation and its wind and pressure readings.

The crazy thing was, the wind and pressure readings were already exceptionally high, and yet still trailed the near-flawless structure of the storm.

The Recon crews, brave and perhaps a tad crazy, even had several mishaps. Multiple poor drops. Potential equipment issues. Even bailing at one point because of violent mesovortices.

Then you had the track, of course, and while the NOAA had been calling for a direct hit or glancing blow to Jamaica for days, when you look back on the path, it was a head-scratcher.

But surely that’s not unheard of? Plenty of hurricanes throughout recorded history had peculiar paths.

Still, this one seemed just a little bit different. The almost 90° turns, the flat stops, as if suddenly squished by artificial forces, the way its internal processes never seemed to match the latest readings or measurements.

In fact, Melissa’s mysterious structural processes baffled even the most seasoned of storm trackers.

Not exactly the track and intensity it ended up being, but you get the picture.

But what does it all mean?

So what, there are anomalies.

Predictably, the zealots of “Climate Change” immediately attribute the incredible hurricane to the environmental crimes of man. The weather nerds, meanwhile, quiver excitedly over its statistical rarity. As many meteorologists will tell you, ‘extremely powerful hurricanes make their own weather,’ so Melissa - being one of the most vicious - made her own.

Question is, what made Melissa?

Could it really be an example of a weather weapon, the kind of thing the Environmental Modification Convention (ENMOD) and the Protocol Additional to the Geneva Conventions were supposed to explicitly prohibit way back in 1978 and 1977?

Heck, could something like this be possible? The overt or covert manipulation of a powerful storm by multiple parties? Various dark actors steering, strengthening, weakening, and stalling Melissa all at once?

Sure, it sounds like something over-the-top, but the history is there if you go digging. Modern-day cloudseeding, which is really just a red herring to distract you from the insane technologies of today, stems back to its first major operation in 1947.

All the patents are there too, of course.

But that doesn’t stop the NOAA from brushing it off - in careful language - while their own website celebrates the anniversary of Project STORMFURY:

“The first bomber flew at cloud top level and did the seeding… The scientists were eager to examine the storm the following day. However, when they flew to the predicted storm location, they had trouble locating the eye. After some hunting around, they found the hurricane center nearly 100 miles (160 km) west of where they expected it to be. To their astonishment, the hurricane had made a 135-degree left turn and was now moving due west… GE’s case was not helped when the head of its Laboratories, Dr. Irving Langmuir, issued a statement that he was “99% sure” the storm had changed course due to the seeding.”

If you look at NOAA’s own library, you find that they warn against weather modification. And while it’s true that ‘weather modification’ is considered local small potatoes compared to large-scale geoengineering, the technologies are certainly concerning.

Especially when it comes to trillion-watt lasers, directed energy weapons (DEWs), and specialized satellites.

Who’s to say they’re not being used in mass experiments?

Who could be conducting such experiments, you ask?

Or, in the case of the incomparable Melissa, who could be using such weaponry?

Well first, there would be a need to use such weaponry. A reason to manipulate Mother Nature to attack foe or defend ally. A geopolitical issue brewing near the Greater Antilles like the hot waters of a churning monster, just ready to explode…

As we saw during the C-19 Plandemic and the continuing aftermath with the nanoweapon injections, this is never about just one thing.

Military operations in the area could be just one focus of a larger agenda. Outside the U.S. borders and interior, the Greater Antilles represent the most concentrated hub for U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activities.

And Guantánamo Bay in Cuba is the mothership.

Could military forces really be “owning the weather in 2025,” as a 1996 Air Force study alluded to? Which factions or nations would be quietly warring? DARPA? Starshield? Primary world powers? Rogue groups in different governments?

No doubt, such activities would be portrayed as rare but natural weather phenomena to the public, when in reality, they’re so much more.

But back to Jamaica. What is there about Jamaica specifically that might spur such a sophisticated level of ecoterrorism?

According to one online poster, it’s all about clearing the way for smart cities and the greater dependency of depopulated people.

A pilot test for a far bigger control and surveillance grid:

Essentially, it all comes down to the three foundational pillars of Transhumanism.

Reduce the humanity of the human population Reduce the need for the human population Reduce the human population

And the poster above isn’t exactly unhinged or far-fetched in such claims. First off, many people have argued for years that “stratospheric aerosol injections” are changing normal weather patterns. Are they?

Well, the former CIA director all but admitted it, and just recently, RFK Jr. linked it to factions of DARPA.

Others like Dane Wigington have for years referenced “up-close film footage” reportedly showing aircraft like KC-10s, KC-135s, and C-17s, with their nozzles visible, turning dispersions on and off.

The role of other technologies is vital as well.

According to Wigington, many hurricanes can be influenced by ground-based frequency transmission networks, as well as ocean-based transmitters called Sea-Based X-band radars (SBX-1).

Wigington even goes as far as to claim that NOAA scientists have personally stated to his face that they’re aware of what’s happening but are terrified to speak out due to a lack of First Amendment protections.

where have we heard that before?

There are even government documents, Dane claims, “some 800 pages long outlining the scope and scale going back decades.”

As for particular nations, such as Jamaica and the Bahamas, the end result may very well indeed be what those ‘conspiracy theorists’ online are saying…

If you notice, “Vision 2030 Jamaica” is yet another pet project and test case under the United Nations’ Agenda 2030.

One, then, has to wonder if the response to the disaster, especially with so many structures damaged or obliterated, will go as we’ve already seen with similar situations.

You don’t have to look far. Whether it’s the aftermath of the Lahaina ‘wildfires,’ what happened with Hurricane Helene, or the post-Palisades-fires power-grab in the run-up to SmartLA 2028, the writing is on the wall.

Hurricane Melissa hit hardest where the people are poorest and the buildings are weakest.

Land seizures, disenfranchisement, and the continued violation of your rights. It’s nothing new, and it conveniently allows for many people affected by ecological disasters to suffer even worse when the flames, winds, and floods have cleared.

The people who want you in a smart city after a disaster? The same people who want you to have a digital passport to prove you received your “vaccines.”

So, what will happen now that Melissa has torn through the Greater Antilles, leaving untold death and destruction in its wake?

One thing is certain: this storm defied all expectations, making it all too easy to install the types of systems everyone should fear.

It didn’t take long. Once the hurricane departed north of Jamaica, it again began to do things that made little sense. And again, prominent members of the online weather community were taken by surprise.

At first, they were sure it would be a shadow of its former self. After all, despite all the damage it had wrought in Jamaica, the island’s mountain peaks had dealt plenty of damage back.

But things were soon to change…

The eye of the storm - at one point the driest ever recorded - was becoming visible again. The lightning was erupting, the winds were swirling, the satellite and radar appearances improving rapidly at a rate nobody could’ve seen coming.

Melissa was far from “blown out.” She was coming back; her sights now firmly set on a little place called… Guantanamo Bay?

Now, let’s be honest, the monolithic media absolutely loves to embellish a good story. They love to fearmonger each thing everything, except for the truly important things, because it’s good for business.

I only fearmonger the important stuff ;)

And most definitely, in the case of a threatening storm, they’ll make headlines.

Then they’ll push an agenda, usually climate alarmism and how we should all just reduce our carbon footprints (i.e., die) and leave the world a better place for our loved ones.

But in this case, from the looks of everything coming out of Jamaica, it’s pretty bad.

Could it be worse? Absolutely, if it had directly hit Kingston, it certainly could have resulted in more fatalities, although the infrastructure there is obviously stronger. Where it hit - the west - was where the most vulnerable were.

How many evacuated or hunkered down successfully? We may never truly know, but this storm was very powerful, and it didn’t just hit Jamaica. It seemed to hit every target.

If this thing was weaponized - and I’ll refer to thing from now on, not “Melissa,” we need to stop anthropomorphizing these things - then I think it’s possible that many people were involved and didn’t even know it. Blind but complicit.

isn’t it funny how this storm seemed to ‘juice’ multiple times around when recon hit it

According to Geoengineeringwatch.org, it’s nothing all that new.

Remember, all things are dual-purpose in this fight. In the wrong hands, AI will be pushed relentlessly to replace humans. In the right hands, it will be moved along very slowly with many guardrails, and ideally, human capability will be enhanced and human value will be preserved.

But AI’s everywhere right now.

Because you are AI.

From the “intelligent evil dust scattered everywhere” that Julian Assange warned about to NEXRAD’s “atmospheric frequency transmissions” that can and do have “a repelling effect” on air masses, especially those “seeded with electrically conductive nanoparticles,” we’re being exposed to a lot.

And he’s not wrong about the nanoparticles, you know.

They’ve been a resource of the military for a while now, typically disclosed as some ‘futuristic scenario’ or ‘tabletop exercise,’ similar to what we saw with the ‘futuristic scenarios’ of Event 201, Crimson Contagion, and The SPARS Pandemic 2025-2028 just prior to the Plandemic.

But there’s no denying they’ve been in use, and as I’ve shown in other articles, these infinitesimally tiny things, and not-so-tiny things, are showing up all over the place, just like Assange said they would.

Is it fully self-assembling nanotech or just died-off tech that missed its moment for a host?

Hard to say, but it’s there and it’s certainly not helping our health.

It’s helping those who profit from it (i.e., those who made the fucking stuff), but it sure as Hell ain’t helping Joe from Jane.

So think what you will.

Despite what most people think, it’s not exactly impossible to manipulate hurricanes and storm systems in a significant way. We have a tendency to look at Mother Nature and assign it absolute invulnerability from the shenanigans of Man.

Truth is, we have right now what is, to the general public, unfathomable nanoweaponry and unfathomable macroweaponry.

And depending on how you look at it, the good guys actually did slightly kinda win here.

Imagine if those 252 mph wind gusts had hit Kingston and other population centers head-on?

So it’s clear. We can still trust in the almighty power of Mother Nature, while still admitting that Man is actively trying to control Her, and having mild success.

The attack is ongoing.

When I sit back and piece it all together, I see a greater picture. But that doesn’t require that you believe everything stated or implied in this article, nor does it mean that you even have to think this hurricane was modified in the slightest.

You can believe everything was above board, and the conditions were just naturally perfect, and it all came together to create this inconceivable anomaly.

You can believe that.

But I’ll believe, steeped in this for what already seems far too long, that I’d be naïve to ignore my instincts.

Because to me, it’s clearer than the stadium-effect eye of a supercane: there was most certainly some fuckery afoot.

Share