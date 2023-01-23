Share Eccentrik’s Substack

By now, the world knows everything it’s ever wanted to know about the so-called President of the United States. From his fumbles, mumbles, and bumbles to his glazed dementia gazes, teleprompter miscues, and predilection for young girls, Joseph Robinette Biden is certainly a specimen to behold.

But what if there’s something more to his idiosyncrasies and…