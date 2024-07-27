What, you thought the fun was over?

In perhaps another desperate attempt to wrench momentum back from ‘The Good Guys,’ our favorite tyrants and authoritarian architects are doing their darnedest to return us to a COVID-style squeeze.

The latest is the terrifying “Bird Flu,” which is knocking millions of birds from the skies, infecting the global food supply, and silently but inexorably penetrating the Human species for the final culling…

Just imagine the headlines.

Given the absurd COVID hysteria, paranoia, and lie-based fearmongering of the past few years, the scriptwriters of this latest “Pandemic” certainly have their hands full.

And as if on cue, all the usual actors and players are jumping to action…

Oh boy, imagine that!

Imagine a world where some people get really sick and a minuscule percentage die, but the overwhelmingly vast majority of people recover fine and actually end up healthier and stronger as a result, thereby strengthening Humanity in the long run.

Imagine a world of broad-spectrum immunity due to our natural herd immunity (an immunity that worked forever until The Science™ told us it didn’t).

Oh well, I guess we need to scare people.

I guess we need to test, test, test, and cull animals the world over to keep the infection from spreading among humans, lest the pestilence forces us to lock down and damage the planet’s populations physically, psychologically, spiritually, financially, socially, and every other - lly you can think of until a miraculous mRNA needle can save us…

I think, given the stakes we’re facing, we have only one choice:

And that’s to sacrifice our freedoms in the name of doing what’s right for the animals and what’s right for our fellow humans. Slaughtering 1.8 million chickens in Nebraska is the humane and rational thing to do.

Kill the chickens!

Kill the cattle!

Kill all the infected livestock!

Kill every last damn asymptomatic animal that tests positive via inflated PCR tests for H5N1!

Sure seems to dovetail nicely with the forced Climate Culling sweeping the world…

But again, there’s a solution.

Think about the cute chicks and happy cattle - and pigs and horses! If you truly care about them, they can be saved.

Not only that, but the cure can also save us!

Again, think about The Science™, maaan. This completely natural virus is mutating fast and going zoonotic, so we have no choice but to take swift and serious action. Otherwise, we’re going to have a Pandemic unimaginably worse than COVID.

And remember how bad COVID was???

It was so bad that even people who took 8 safe & effective vaccines are still suffering! Imagine if they hadn’t taken their 8 safe & effective vaccines!

See, it all comes together when you really think about it. Both saving the planet from Climate Change and saving the planet from Pandemic 2.0 require the same thing: reduction.

We need to not only reduce our ‘carbon footprints’ by reducing our emissions, changing the foods we eat, limiting our possessions, and - if need be - removing ourselves entirely from existence. No, we more importantly need to reduce our critical thinking by unquestioningly trusting our authorities on everything.

And that means taking the latest rounds of injections that modify our DNA irreparably. Imagine the scientific perfection of a groundbreaking biologic that both animals and humans alike can enjoy for lasting protection against a never-before-seen Avian Flu.

Hey, if some people or animals needlessly die from side effects, is that not a small price to pay? After all, whether it’s death from Climate Culling or death from Pandemic Protection, what’s the matter with a little depopulation?

The presence of too many living things is causing these problems in the first place anyway, right?

Sure doesn’t sound like a Transhumanist (Exterminist) Agenda to me…

But Don’t You Dare Speak Up, You Anti-Science Bigot!

Trust the Science ™ !!!

And if you don’t, there’s nothing you can do anyway, you little peasant!

The wheels are being set in motion, whether you like it or not…

And with the “ International Bird Flu Summit ” set to convene October 2-4, just a month shy of the U.S. Presidential Election, something sure does seem fiiiishy…

But I suppose that’s just part of the Greater Plan.

After all, isn’t this something that all people from all walks of life must face?

We Are All In This Together™, are we not? We have to Trust the Science™ and Trust the Experts™, right? If we do our part, and listen to our intellectual and moral superiors, then surely this thing will be sorted out.

And at the end of the day, that’s what this thing is all about.

It’s about doing what we’re told and believing the opposite of what our senses tell us. What kind of global citizen would we be otherwise?

So let’s do it, friends, family, strangers, enemies, and allies…

Let’s learn nothing from anything and blindly, mindlessly follow and even violently defend those who clearly have our best interests at heart.

After all, vaccines work.

They have always worked, and there’s no evidence suggesting anything else…

