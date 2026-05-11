They called it “ liquid computing .”

Some of you know, some of you don’t, but the year was 2001, and with nearly three decades passing since then, most people still haven’t a clue.

Harvard Magazine had the feature:

The man behind this seemingly impossible invention?

None other than Hyman professor of chemistry, Charles Lieber, who, alongside nanotech researchers in his laboratory, had “already created tiny logic circuits and memory--the two main components of a computer--in just this manner. And these circuits are tiny, just a few atoms across.”

Now, you may be familiar with the name “Lieber.” You may even be exceedingly familiar. After all, this is the same man who was convicted of lying to U.S. authorities about payments from China while he was at Harvard University.

The same man who was, unbeknownst to Harvard, a “Strategic Scientist” at Wuhan University of Technology (WUT), and a contractual participant in China’s Thousand Talents Plan from about 2012 to 2017.

Oh, and a man who just so happened to be named the leading chemist in the world for the 2000–2010 decade.

And now that man is back in the greater headlines, having rebuilt his research lab in Shenzhen, China, with an express national purpose: embed electronics into the human brain.

But here’s the thing.

While it’s easy to say that someone is ‘the world's leading researcher in brain-computer interfaces’ - what does that actually mean?

What does that entail? What does that lead to? What does that take? In an increasingly AI-differentiated, technocratic world, what would a transhumanist like Charles Lieber and his cohorts be capable of?

Especially given that back in 2001, they were essentially creating implantable self-assembling circuitry just nanometers in scale - perhaps similar to the strange intrabody anomalies now observed among the C-19 injected.

Which brings up a related point.

The evidence is there for all eyes to see and minds to grasp. All listening ears to hear. All you need to do is review some of Lieber et. al.’s most eye-opening work, and you’ll understand exactly the kind of technology that’s coming down the pike…

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Think about the kind of technology we’re talking about here. Lieber and colleagues are creating nanowire scaffolds that are essentially ultra-flexible, syringe-injectable, self-assembling mesh electronics.

They integrate with brain tissue with minimal immune response.

Truly, like something out of a science fiction movie.

Now, this may be a leap in logic or arguably tangential, but what about all the anomalies we’ve seen in the C-19 injected? What about the self-assembling circuitry and nano- and micro-scale electronics observed in vials, solutions, and body fluids?

What about all the stuff we’ve been told is just the fantastic manifestations of salt and lipids? Just “Lipids on the Loose”?

Now, this is not to say the C-19 injected received contents that could permeate the blood-brain barrier and then electronically mesh with the human brain.

But, it’s certainly worth noting we’ve seen all kinds of perverse nano- and micro-scale structures. Everything from apparent wires, filaments, and tubules to meshes, sponges, microswimmers, chips, circuits, biohybrids, hydrogels, and even nanites.

It’s hard to say where this road will lead, but it will certainly be dark if we don’t shine a light on it. It’s hard enough just getting the average person to believe this technology exists.

But the truly hard part is getting them to realize it’s not being used as we’re told.

There are literal town-sized AI data centers under construction all over; we’ve got so-called smart dust and smart material dispersed in our environments and products, and now the same powers that pushed the Plandemic PSYOP may be attempting another one with hantavirus.

Whether you believe many of us have microchips inside us, or it’s all being used in controlled, limited, beneficial ways, we must all acknowledge that the tech has been around for a while now.

For those of you who would like to go a step further, just know: a cornerstone of Satanic Transhumanism is experimentation.

After all, if we’re just soulless, hackable husks as they’ve said, why wouldn’t they create and use global events to force their boots on all of us, their needles in all of us?

Remember the kind of ‘people’ we’re dealing with…

It really doesn’t get much darker than this.

You don’t need a vivid imagination or a dooming mentality. All you need is some courage and the ability to read the blatant. Forget the fine print; if you can just see what’s so clear and large and right in front of your face (so much so that many people look right through it), then you can follow the breadcrumbs.

Where do they lead exactly? Impossible to say, but one thing rings true: unless we can address Satanic Transhumanism and its far-penetrating tentacles, we’re all screwed.

There’s a reason people are acting strangely these days. You’ve seen it, and I’ve seen it, and as much as we’d like to say we’re totally different, we’re not totally detached.

It’s affecting us too, so, as I’m apt to do when appropriating the terms of these omnicidal assholes, let’s call a spade a spade: We’re All In This Together.™

Well, at least those of us still human…