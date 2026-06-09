On January 21, 2025, the “Stargate Project” was formally announced by OpenAI, the developer of the most popular chatbot worldwide, ChatGPT.

Joined by initial equity funders SoftBank, Oracle, and MGX, the American AI company pledged to contribute to a $500 billion investment over the next four years, creating a “data center infrastructure landscape” of scale never before imagined.

And part of that “Project” is none other than creating future iterations of the nightmarish patented nanoweapon, “mRNA.”

Not just any “mRNA” either, but rather, a specifically AI-developed and deployed “mRNA” designed to treat every disease under the sun, allegedly.

The disease of greatest interest?

The same disease now hitting many at turbo speed…

Now, clearly, this massive AI “landscape” is causing tectonic shifts in our own preexisting landscape. Physically - with sprawling data centers and campuses draining resources and upending populations - and figuratively, casting uncertainty around the future of communities, jobs, and people at large.

Of course, within the larger Satanic Transhumanist Agenda, it doesn’t take an artificial super intelligence to see where this is going.

Within this framework, there’s no uncertainty.

It’s a given:

bye bye, humans…

But before we zoom out too far, just take one look at one part of this overwhelming overhaul in the making.

BECAUSE IT’S HERE

And while it’s not the first “mRNA” AI injection like the Stargate Project promises, it is, nonetheless, the first of its “DNA” kind:

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Thanks to researchers at the University of Cambridge and its associated DIOSynVax (DVX) Ltd, we now have what is being called a “super antigen.”

If that makes you shiver, you’re thinking the right thing. This, obviously, is not good. But it gets even worse, given that this first-of-its-kind injection is not an injection at all.

Rather, it’s a “micro fluid jet,” which while not totally unheard of, is certainly not common.

Basically, it’s a device that shoots a small amount of liquid at high pressure through a microscopic opening, penetrating the skin and depositing within. Thanks to this “jet,” the “AI-designed universal coronavirus vaccine” can do its thing.

Why use the jet, you ask?

According to researchers, it’s because this particular “vaccine” is DNA-based. It can be difficult to get enough DNA into the cells with traditional injections, so researchers believe that microfluidic jets make “large-scale vaccination campaigns easier and faster.”

And it’s already passed its first human clinical trial…

“It was the first time a vaccine whose active ingredient was created entirely through computer simulations was tested in people… Rather than focusing on a single virus strain, the AI system analyzed genetic information from Sarbeco coronaviruses collected through surveillance programs worldwide. Using this information, it identified features shared across the entire virus group and combined them into a single vaccine antigen.”

And again, although this is not technically an “mRNA” platform, it acts quite similarly.

Merely consider the purported process:

Artificial intelligence creates a blueprint for a protein using characteristics found across numerous coronaviruses. Scientists convert that blueprint into a DNA sequence that contains protein-making instructions. The DNA “vaccine” is administered using a needle-free microfluidic jet injector to deliver it through the skin. Some of the body’s cells absorb the DNA. Once inside the cell’s nucleus, the DNA serves as a template for the cell to produce messenger RNA (mRNA). The mRNA then moves into the main part of the cell, directing the production of the AI-designed “super antigen.” The immune system detects this newly made antigen as a foreign target and develops immune defenses against it.

It’s basically rinse and repeat.

We’ve seen this type of nicely-worded process before with the C-19 injections. Goofy diagrams and cartoon depictions were bandied about, pretty language was used, and people’s concerns were assuaged by talking heads in clean white coats.

It’s nothing new.

Except it is, because this “fundamentally new” product is apparently “compatible with most vaccine delivery systems” and is “safe and has no significant side effects.”

That means it could quite easily be incorporated into the “mRNA” or “mmRNA” delivery platform. It could quite easily serve as the precedent, or model, or template for future AI-designed injections and microfluidic jets to be used en masse.

Whether it’s individualized “mRNA” injections produced by AI in just 48 hours, or “super antigen” DNA jet infusions for larger populations, this could be the harbinger of insanity to come.

And by “could,” I mean that that’s exactly what they have in mind…