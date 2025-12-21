Like nearly all of them, her sentiments were loud and clear. What she observed defied all expectations. She had never seen it before, and despite her credentials, her experience, and her reputation, many were quick to label.

“You’re nuts,” and “yes, that’s just cholesterol and salt.”

In a recent interview with Catherine Austin Fitts, Dr. Suzanne Humphries revisited some of the most eye-opening slides you’ll ever see. A long-time medical doctor in “conventional hospital systems,” Humphries became increasingly suspicious of routine injections after repeatedly dealing with her patients’ ailments.

So, when the Mass Experiment of the C-19 injections rolled around, she just had to dig deeper.

Equipped with darkfield microscopy, Dr. Humphries performed her research during 2021 and 2022, focused solely on Pfizer Comirnaty vials obtained from New Zealand. Quick to point out that she was a mere clinician with curiosity (and dealing with the jab-injured), Suzanne was nonetheless no neophyte.

Dr. Humphries was also quick to point out the glaring lack of uniformity across vials and batches. While many dismissed her findings as contamination or artefacts, she was far from alone.

Various analyses across the world, such as one done by a group in Germany, did find numerous anomalies, acknowledging “unexpectedly detected” metallic elements, albeit still casting doubt on the more exotic findings of Dr. Humphries.

In most cases, the German Working Group for COVID Vaccine Analysis linked these aberrations to either the strange morphology of crystallized lipids or various types of contamination.

While interesting to look at, the group implied, they were not indicative of any futuristic intracorporal nanotech beyond the known lipid nanoparticles (LNPs).

Here are some of the images they collated:

Of course, as strange as some of these discoveries were, they paled in comparison to what Dr. Humphries was uncovering. As she put it, “theirs just didn’t look like mine.”

Armed with an $8,000 Complete Turnkey Live Blood Analysis Package, she wasn’t taking any shortcuts.

Humphries’ research examined three types of samples: drops of live blood, drops of “vaccine” formulation, and drops of “vaccine” mixed with blood.

But little did Suzanne realize how close she was coming to the machinations of the System. Even before she could show her observations to other “members of the scientific community,” she was “absolutely shut down.” She was repeatedly told, “there’s no graphene, there’s no nanobots” - even though Suzanne had never mentioned graphene or nanobots up to that point.

All those peculiar formations she and countless across the world were seeing? Just cholesterol, Tris buffer, and sucrose, they said.

Needless to say, Dr. Humphries was taken aback. Although she had once run a biochemistry lab, specializing in chromatography, and has a degree in literal rocket science, she was treated like a clueless kid with a toy microscope.

She was even told to upgrade her slides, even though she went to great lengths and great expense to use the highest quality.

And even if some of her findings could be attributed to unclean slides, that wouldn’t explain the behaviors of the elements under the microscope.

Here’s one of the first things she saw in a drop of the injection formulation (47:35), something others have seen as well:

The structure was reflective and moved, with its geometric parts reorganizing:

Although this structure was found in the injection solution, it also mirrors what Dr. Humphries observed in the blood: smooth circles attached to other distinct shapes. And for whatever reason, the circles in particular seemed to be extremely prevalent.

Notice the opening at the top right of the circle.

Humphries says she has seen many of these structures, all with similar openings, indicating an incomplete cyclization in their self-assembly.

And while Suzanne believes there are too many of these structures to be mere microbubbles, that might not actually be the case.

In fact, microbubbles are a well-known phenomenon throughout the literature. And one of their most amazing applications, unbeknownst to many people, is in the field of microrobotics.