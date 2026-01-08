Speech is Violence

It doesn’t matter what you do. For the most part, if you look a certain way, behave a certain way, and believe certain things, you can do whatever the Hell you please. Will there be consequences? Maybe.

For rape, for murder, for stabbing, for randomly setting people on fire?

Maybe. But in most cases, they won’t be severe. In fact, those who criticize you for said activities will be punished far more severely.

Or haven’t you heard?

Speech is Violence. Violence is Not.

And if you need any more concrete evidence that we inhabit an Upside-Down, Demon-Clown World, look no further than a place called the UK.

At one point, it was a place with a strong reputation. A sovereign state of four countries with their own distinct, storied, and defensible histories.

People liked to travel there. People liked to live there. People took pride in their traditions and cultures, and that was okay. More than okay, celebrated and cherished.

Those days are now gone.

Nowadays, if you dare to stand up for your rights as a citizen, as an Irishman, a Scotsman, a Welshwoman, or an Englishwoman, you might as well slip on the cuffs and turn yourself in.

Welcome to the world of cultural enrichment.

The numbers speak for themselves. In 2023 alone, police in the UK made 12,183 arrests under Sections 1 and 127 of the 1988 Malicious Communications Act and the 2003 Communications Act governing ‘grossly offensive’ and ‘menacing’ electronic communications.

In 2024 that number dropped, but still came in at a disconcerting ~9,700 arrests.

The facts are clear. The UK has only fallen further since its censorship, suppression, and ‘misinformation’ silencing campaign of the C-19 Era.

The more the unassimilable pour into these countries - all by U.N. design - the more the natives are forced to bend the knee and kiss the boot.

Accept the incompatible, stay quiet about the reprehensible. This is the brave new world, whether you like it or not.

Of course, the UK isn’t the only area of North-Western Europe following the script. You also have other infamous cases throughout those nations, such as this tolerant and bigot-free gem from egalitarian Germany:

Remember folks, it’s just their culture.

Don’t be that guy or girl. We wouldn’t wanna have to arrest you for being upset about a heinous crime perpetrated against you, now would we?

But seriously, it’s like the COVID lies and deceptions all over again. Reports from people on the ground are dismissed. Statistics are fabricated and obfuscated, and the official narrative plugs along, demonizing long-time, law-abiding citizens for their rightful criticisms.

Don’t speak out about the crime crisis. Don’t mention skin color. Don’t criticize the faithful foot-soldiers of the State for cuffing granny for “hate speech.”

No, crime waves are not sweeping through cities and towns like boats surging the shores from distant Third Worlds.

No, everyday citizens are not being marginalized in favor of unassimilable hordes of people who don’t share our values or morals.

Don’t be ridiculous!

What you think you see, what you think you hear, the lived experience you think you’re having?

That’s all in your racist, sexist, nationalist, hate-filled mind!

“The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”

Thankfully, not all is lost. Although courage used to mean fighting in literal battlefields, risking limb for limb, now it’s simply a matter of recognizing reality.

And God-willing, there are still some who have the courage to state that obvious:

But how can you stop something when governments not only cover it up, but facilitate it with all their power?

What can countrymen and women do when their beloved homes are flooded with lifelong criminals, terrorists, and subhuman filth?

Just like with Malthusian depopulation, this is all by design. And, as you can imagine, the reasons given sound almost reasonable. That is, when couched in the clever, deceptive language of formal UN documentation.

The truth is, these authorities don’t give two shits about “declining and ageing” populations. They don’t do this because they care about the needy or want the elderly and infirm to reach better outcomes.

What they want is to thin out the herd, create chaos, break down society, and then usher in their control systems as a ‘solution’ to finalize the grand plan.

All the while, they tell us that any great replacement theory is a racist conspiracy theory.

But it goes deeper than this.

While Malthusians have long contended that population growth outpaces resource growth, the replacement theory would appear to be at odds with depopulation prescriptions, especially if it’s ostensibly for supporting and replacing dying populations.

This, however, is not the case.

This is more than just an outright culling of the global populace. It’s a selective kill, control, and enslavement process. Think of it this way. First-world populations are more apt to oppose the Satanic Transhumanist Cabal. But third-world migrants? They’re more pliable, more indebted, and more likely to blur the lines between cultural identities.

In other words, the perfect recipe for centralized power.

And it’s a long game, remember that. Total fertility rates have declined in every world region since 1950, with the West being the trophy kill of the elites. Cultural engineering pushes self loathing over family, failing economies drive low birth rates, and Climate Alarmism infects the minds of the young.

Not only do things become unaffordable, but procreation is conceptualized as a bane. By creating more humans, the brainwashed are told, you’re actually killing more in the long run.

AI, of course, makes most people obsolete, except for the pre-conditioned Third-Worlders who grasp at scraps, dependent on supranational bodies like the UN.

In the end, it’s a Technocratic wet dream. Engineered depopulation, migrant replacement, and the creation of a slave-class workforce filled with interchangeable cogs.

In other words, the Great Reset - great for those at the top who pull the levers.

And while other countries and continents might be the obvious test cases for now, the plan is to do this everywhere. We’re already seeing many consequences in ‘civilized’ and ‘developed’ nations outside the Eurosphere.

As the late great comedian and social commentator, George Carlin, once said: “It’s a Big Club… And You Ain’t In It!”

Little did the public know, just how right he was.