I’m talking about Epstein.

In case you missed it, a Palm Beach County Judge recently ordered the release of grand jury records highlighting just some of the further horrors circulating around the ‘human’ once known as Jeffrey Epstein.

While these court documents had been pursued for years, since the 2006 FBI “Operation Leap Year” investigation into Epstein, it wasn’t until July 1st of 2024 that they were finally unsealed.

Now, with these transcripts of audio recordings readily available to the public, the portrait of a disgusting man is all too clear. Epstein had a particular appetite for young girls, using them not only for his sadistic pleasures but also to recruit others.

The prosecutors appeared to have little problem with it:

Both Krischer and the lead prosecutor in the case, Lanna Belohlavek, told Palm Beach police that they didn’t intend to prosecute Epstein because they believed the girls were prostitutes. But Palm Beach Police Chief Michael Reiter and the lead detective, Joe Recarey, both protested the decision, noting that the victims were as young as 14 and that Epstein, who was in his 50s, had used fraud and coercion to lure the girls to his home on the pretense that they would be paid to give him massages.

In fact, the plea deal brokered following Operation Leap Year essentially shielded Epstein from federal criminal charges, also protecting pertinent accomplices and unnamed actors.

Then U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, Alexa Acosta, would later justify this. Epstein “belonged to intelligence,” Acosta was told, and he was pressured “to leave it alone.”

Which begs a question many of us have asked since the beginning. Does Epstein belong to intelligence? What kind of asset? After all, where did he get all his wealth and connections? Why was he afforded the highest levels of legal immunity? Why did he act with impunity throughout multiple Presidential administrations, and why did he visit the White House when Clinton was President at least 17 times?

And perhaps more broadly, how depraved, illicit, and widespread did his network get?

To potentially answer these questions, we should probably revisit another unsealing from this past January.

The so-called ‘Epstein client list’ is actually from a lawsuit filed by a former trafficking victim. But the lawsuit wasn’t filed against Epstein. It was filed against his procurer, (or Madame?) who is now sitting in prison for a 20-year sentence.

But what’s interesting are the names included on that list.

While any mainstream media outlet is quick to caution that none of these individuals are accused of anything illicit in relation to Epstein or Ghislaine, one does have to wonder…

Speaking of incredibly wealthy and powerful men, what has Bill Gates been doing in recent years? Aside from helping to engineer and enforce a Plandemic and its totally necessary poison shots?

Given his ‘power of persuasion,’ we might never find out, but another, richer man is at least trying to…

Which engenders another question…

What the Hell did they find in Epstein’s Palm Beach, Florida, home? Because - in case you don’t recall - this shit gets weird fast.

I mean, it’s not like the guy went beyond ‘philandering’ with young girls. It’s not like he was also into some serious torturous, sadistic shit or anything…

Why did he have a fuckin fully-equipped dentist chair?

How flattering…

Teddy for the kiddies… ?

And who can forget the slightly creepy ad from before Epstein initiated the purchase of Little St. James Island in 1998 (hint: read the last line)…

But that brings me back to that weird dentist chair?…

Why a dentist chair, to install creepy teeth?

And now that you see a picture of Trump and Epstein (yes, he did visit his club), should we clarify some things? Because people seem to think Trump was flying around the pedo-plane Lolita Express, best buds with trafficker-in-chief…

Watch starting at 2:49:

And from there, use the links I’ve already provided to see the actual source documents!

And please understand the actual problem.

Anyway, I don’t want to drooone on…

I could drone all day about Epstein and his terrible predilections, but I would rather not do that. I think the most important thing to do is that we just act like normal people. That’s right… Normal people, like we think of something that’s more important… like, let’s focus on our latest favorite rapper, let’s obsess over the all-too-important details of a celebrity’s attire…

But in all seriousness, let’s get serious.

Epstein was a complete and total debauchery. This guy is the kinda guy that wants to take out people because he thinks that he can just do whatever he wants. Why? Probably because he’s an asset. Did he indulge in Satanism as well? Time may never tell, but I have my suspicions…

If those weird depictions in his homes are any indication, this guy did shit I never wanna know (but have to)

