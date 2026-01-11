Journal Hit By Cyberattack Just DAYS After Posting Damning Study Was Oncotarget the target of a censorship campaign to suppress the link between cancer & C-19 injections?EccentrikJan 11, 20261863ShareNothing is off the table for these democidal, tyrannical bastards…ShareSubscribe1863SharePrevious
Apologies, but color me unsurprised...
“In the review, researchers analyzed 69 previously published studies and case reports from around the world, identifying 🔥(333)🔥instances in which cancer was newly diagnosed or rapidly worsened within a few weeks following Covid vaccination.
Always with their little numbers do they sign their work so, yeah- maybe a grain of salt with some details anyway.