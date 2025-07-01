They always tell you what’s coming

You just have to listen…

If you think back to before the Plandemic PSYOP, it was all written for everyone to see. Although people retrospectively noted many of these documents, few people were actually aware of them before the word “COVID” hit the global consciousness.

In typical fashion, these preplanning documents positioned themselves as ‘tabletop exercises’ and ‘futuristic scenarios’ - joint efforts to ‘simulate’ the occurrence of, and response to, a global pandemic.

And while certain details turned out to be different from what ended up happening, it was all fundamentally the same. Names and dates may change, but what Crimson Contagion, Event 201, and The SPARS Pandemic, 2025-2028 so presciently ‘predicted’ is quite telling…

If you read through these documents and their summaries, you find them hauntingly similar to what actually happened. Everything from developing a “vaccine” to combatting ‘misinformation’ and dissuading the use of ‘ineffective’ alternative treatments.

And now another one…

Just a year ago, “The National Blueprint for Biodefense” called for “immediate action” to thwart dangerous “biological threats.” These threats were, of course, attributed to “adversaries” such as Russia upon their exploitation of holes in our national defense.

In the case of this “hypothetical” scenario, the attacks occur this July 4th, killing and sickening hundreds of thousands...

It’s important to stress that the document pinpoints various ‘failures’ leading to these biological attacks.

So assuming you weren’t sleepwalking through the latest Plandemic PSYOP, you already know where this is going. All of these ‘failures’ are simply justifications for ushering in a Biomedical Dictatorship.

“We can’t let this happen again, so let us control your lives, mask you up, lock you down, and inject you with poison.”

Share