I couldn’t pull my eyes from the video.

It wasn’t out of some morbid curiosity or some desire to clip and edit for maximum clicks in this mindless clickbait age. Nor was it that the image of the stiff body, the gushing blood, and what appeared to be instant death held me in haunting paralysis.

No. What ran through my mind most was that the taking of this man’s life would be broadcast all over, seen all over, and so many people would relish it…

I’ve long touted myself as a free speech absolutist, but with the incredible power of words for good, you also have the potential for the unthinkable.

Words like “nazi” and “white supremacist” - while platitudes for most of us - fester in certain brains, leading to that unthinkable. Some people are vulnerable to brainwashing like we can’t even believe.

Some people, simply, appear absolutely soulless.

But of course, we saw this during COVID.

The ceaseless pumping of propaganda, with carefully planned words and phrases, removed the minds of many.

Fellow citizens were othered. If you didn’t follow the protocols, you were attacked. If you didn’t toe the authoritarian line, you were no longer human. You deserved to be castigated. You deserved to be alienated. You deserved to lose your job, lose your home, lose your family and friends, and be indefinitely imprisoned simply for questioning a narrative that never made sense.

But the real question is, how do you reason with such people? How do you reason with people whose entire ‘positions’ are based on emotion? How do you have a discourse with people who are so easily manipulated into hating what they don’t understand?

How do you reason with people who say words are violence but violence isn’t?

I don’t have that answer.

All I know is that these are sad times, and while there are always silver linings and amazing things can emerge from tragedies, it’s hard not to be dispirited right now. Because we’ve seen it all before, and it doesn’t seem to be changing like it should.

