HorizonD7
Very well written article. Short and directly to the point. These words struck me -

"Some people are vulnerable to brainwashing like we can’t even believe. Some people, simply, appear absolutely soulless. But of course, we saw this during COVID."

Before the Covid event, when I heard something in the media that seemed to me to be propaganda, I often thought to myself "My fellow citizens are too smart to fall for that!"

I never think that now. Instead, I am in awe at the power of propaganda. Covid made it clear that brainwashing and manipulating large numbers of people has been perfected into a science, as well as a military and educational tactic. It can be done repeatedly and reliably without the brainwashed having any sense that they have been manipulated.

Indrek Sarapuu
Great post, short and spot on.

Like you, I watched the video several times.

It was a quick death.

My only word for liberals: depravity.

