Eccentrik’s Substack

Eccentrik’s Substack

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Philip Joseph's avatar
Philip Joseph
3h

Considering the absolute lunacy, evil manifested and no accountability over the past ten years none of this, although perhaps possible, arouses even a moderate amount of interest. Technology miracles abound everywhere, but as with claims of off earth alien beings, sitings of Bigfoot, and intelligent life on planet earth, there is no conclusive proof presented. Yet!

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