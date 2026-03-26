In 1958, Robert Monroe was a successful radio broadcasting executive, overseeing a corporation that had produced nearly 30 monthly programs.

In fact, just two years prior, his firm RAM Enterprises had created an entire division focused solely on studying the use of audio production methods. Not just any audio production methods. Those used specifically to communicate to the sleeping brain (i.e., through sleep-learning).

It was an exciting new application of such techniques, and for Monroe and his company, it would later garner great international acclaim for exploring the uncharted.

Little did Robert Monroe realize, however, just how uncharted that territory would become…

Monroe’s first personal ‘phenomenon’ occurred without forewarning.

As he would later describe it in his book Journeys Out of the Body, it all began with paralysis and strange vibrations emanating from a blinding, inexplicable light.

Unable to make sense of it, Monroe would go on to experience the same phenomenon nine more times in the next six weeks of 1958, but without the light, leading to his first full-fledged OBE.

Concerned that he was mentally ill, Monroe sought the opinion of experts, including a psychologist friend who told him that he was experiencing “astral projection.”

By 1962, Monroe’s RAM Enterprises had moved to Virginia, and a few years after that, changed its corporate name to Monroe Industries. At this point, the company began to really grow its reach, in areas like station ownership, cable television, and even audio cassette sales, and by 1971, the most mind-bending of all, The Monroe Institute (TMI), was born.

Intelligence agencies and others, were taking notice…

The year was now 1972. Following a Cold War Era classified report that spotlighted the Soviet Union’s interest in ESP and psychokinesis, the U.S. was going all in on maximizing its own power of the mind, body, and endless beyond.

The program in question?

None other than the aptly-named Gateway Program.

A program not merely designed to explore altered states of consciousness, but to actually visit alternate places in the space-time continuum.

The techniques behind this program, of course, have become quite popular today for such a niche thing, and while some may call it all a ruse, the CIA’s evaluation of the program cannot be denied.

Did they find it effective? Did they find utility in it, then or for the future? If so, for what applications, exactly?

To answer such questions, it’s important to first understand what this “program” entailed, in order to ascertain its goals and know what could, and couldn’t, be realistically achieved.

First, consider the mere name:

See, the Gateway Program features essentially three stages or exercises, and in each stage, the individual enters deeper into states of consciousness and further and farther into what can only be described as alternate dimensions of the space-time continuum.

Sound a little loopy?

Well, it may at first glance, but all you have to do is see how the various stages interconnect.

Clearly, this isn’t your everyday relaxation or ‘mindfulness,’ which has become a bit of a trendy buzzword these days. No, what we’re talking about here is something on a different level entirely.

Remember how Monroe’s firm was focused on audio production methods for sleep-learning?

Turns out, his company’s interest in varied states of consciousness would form the crux of finding this purported “gateway,” and going into it as deeply and safely as possible…

The general procedure is undoubtedly fascinating:

The recordings utilized throughout the Program are, again, critical. If successful, they allow participants to enter what is known as a “Hemi-Sync” state of the brain.

This state is not regularly achieved in forms of meditation and represents "a state of consciousness defined when the EEG patterns of both hemispheres are simultaneously equal in amplitude and frequency."

Although Hemi-Sync seems to be rather rare and of only short duration in ordinary human consciousness, Melissa Jager states that: "Audio techniques developed by Bob Monroe can induce and sustain Hemi-Sync with the Institute's basic Focus 3 tapes..." She also notes that: "Studies conducted by Elmer and Alyce Greene at the Menninger Foundation have shown that a subject with 20 years of training in Zen meditation could consistently establish Hemi-Sync at will, sustaining it for over 15 minutes." Dr. Stuart Twemlow, a psychiatrist and a research associate of the Monroe Institute, reports that: "In our studies of the effect of the Monroe tape system on brainwaves, we have found that the tapes encourage the focusing of brain energy (it can be measured as with a lightbulb, in watts) into a narrower and narrower 'frequency band'. This focusing of energy is not unlike the yoga concept of one-pointedness, which we may translate in western terms as a single-mindedness." Dr. Twemlow goes on to observe that as the individual gets into the tapes beyond Focus 3, "...there is a gradual increase in brainwave size which is a measure of brain energy or power."

In totality, the Gateway Program is a process. You cannot reach the furthest dimensions of time-space without first progressing through the early stages of deep relaxation and visualization. That’s why every participant must first hone his or her abilities in a level “close to the lucid dream state.”

Thanks to the distinct audio patterns, participants can reach a “level of relaxation beyond any conscious level they had previously.” This beginning stage of the Program is called Focus 10, in which “non-physical energies” often flow, allowing the individual to eventually gather and utilize these energies for all kinds of parapsychic functions.

And these functions are no slouch. We’re talking about not just self-healing and restoration, but the power for “distant viewing” so that individuals can actually discern the emotional and physical state of a familiar person in their lives who is not located nearby.

Have you ever been thinking of someone, and then you immediately get a phone call or text from them out of nowhere? That may just be tangentially related to this…

But again, this is just the first stage, Focus 10.

You also have Focus 12, Focus 15, and an extraordinarily rare but powerful stage, called by the CIA, Focus 21.

The next experience of the Program is Focus 12, or the “High Energy” exercise. This “expanded, high energy state” impacts individuals, again, through audio recordings that actually “train the participants in the creation of a device… that will generate energy from this new energy system… [and] help them acclimate to this new world.”

Those who are seasoned in Focus 12 will actually experience a “larger self” that allows them to “project changes they wish to have in the various aspects of their future being.” Turns out, this future self can manifest as anything from mere internal voices to visible external guides that will field questions “from the most mundane to the most profound.”

But it goes beyond even that, as some people who really master Focus 12 will actually be able to control out-of-body experiences, even identifying with a second body of non-physical energy.

From here, the acclimated participant can utilize Focus 12 to “roam through other energy systems”:

The next step after Focus 12 is Focus 15, and it’s quite the doozie.

In their 1983 Analysis and Assessment of Gateway Process, the CIA states that Focus 15 is “a very advanced state and is extremely difficult to achieve… [that] probably less than five percent of all participants in any given Gateway Experience actually fully achieve.”

But here’s the amazing part.

According to the Monroe Institute, supported by participant testimonies and confirmed by the CIA, Focus 15 not only allows for the individual to visit his or her full past history, but in some cases, the individual can even travel to “other aspects of the past with which the individual himself has had no connection.”

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Of course, what’s the past without the present and future? If it’s all in one, and one in all, then certainly visiting the future is possible, too?

Well, according to the CIA’s evaluation of the Program, that’s where the exceedingly uncommon Focus 21 arrives. This stage involves “movement outside of the boundaries of time-space.”

It’s the kind of ability or activity or experience - or however you want to conceptualize it - that we’ve long heard of from ancient cultures. Most commonly, in unique individuals detached from the material world and highly attuned to the ‘oneness’ of the immaterial world.

Of course, the same audio recordings and Hemi-Sync phenomena that make this Gateway Program so intriguing are also behind the better-known phenomenon of OBE.

After all, few people have heard of “Focus 15” or “Focus 21,” but many have heard of the often colloquially used “out-of-body experience” (OBE).

Occurring in as many as 20% of people, OBEs are usually uncontrolled and unplanned. For the most part, they manifest during periods of heightened physical/emotional stress, during sleep or near-sleep, and/or when enduring a near-death experience.

But with the Gateway Program, this isn’t the case.

You can train yourself to enter this state, facilitated by Hemi-Sync tapes with “Beta signals of around 2877.3 [cycles per second] CPS.”

As for the actual separation from the body? According to the Monroe Institute, it typically involves:

“Simple maneuvers as rolling out, lifting out after the fashion of a telephone pole wherein the individual separates in a rigid, headfirst manner(such that he finds himself standing at attention at the foot of his physical body) and sliding out through either end of his body.”

But what does this all mean?

If you’re wondering why this is important (although it should be obvious), you need merely consider the fact that we are far beyond physical beings. We are facing forces that we cannot readily see, powers that prey on energies beyond most of our comprehension.

But, with practice and the right tools, we can tap into these altered states of consciousness, even visiting new dimensions.

Does that sound like schizo rantings?

Well, whether you think it is or isn’t, plenty of intelligence agencies, military factions, and other clandestine entities have taken a very keen interest in exactly these types of capabilities.

In fact, if you simply skim the CIA’s 1983 assessment of the Gateway Program detailed thus far, you’ll find that it sets the table for the Monroe Institute’s activities by, first, revisiting some critically key concepts.

These aren’t just pie-in-the-sky possibilities.

Consider the CIA and DIA’s Stargate Project from the 1970s all the way till the mid 1990s. It focused on various parapsychic phenomena with a special emphasis on “remote viewing,” the phenomenon by which individuals can obtain information about distant or hidden targets using extrasensory perception (ESP).

In some cases, study participants were so effective that they could picture obscure locations in clear detail all the way across the world - and with minimal cues.

Other parapsychic phenomena of interest throughout the years include things like energy entrainment, hypnosis, transcendental meditation, biofeedback, holograms, subatomic particles, time-space dimensions, and intervening dimensions, which can only be entered when human consciousness focuses with “such intense coherence that the frequency of the energy pattern which comprises that consciousness (i.e. the brainwave output) can accelerate to the point where the resulting frequency pattern, if displayed on an oscilloscope, would look virtually like a solid line.”

In one illuminating Mind Science Foundation (MSF) study, “Distant Mental Influence of Rate of Hemolysis of Human Red Blood Cells,” participants in one location attempted to mentally influence whole blood samples located in a separate, unviewable location.

All blood samples were undergoing hemolysis (the rupturing of red blood cells) due to a prior treatment. When prompted, participants were told to try to remotely impact this hemolysis by either slowing it down or speeding it up.

Hundreds of trials were conducted using blood from multiple donors, and when all was said and done, the results showed statistically significant changes in the hemolysis rate compared to controls. The likelihood of this occurring by chance was determined to be 1 in 52,000.

But let’s bring it all back together.

The point in all this, again, is that the functions and findings of the Gateway Program at the Monroe Institute are not nearly as far-fetched as some would initially believe.

For many years, for instance, there have been largely unconfirmed reports of “GATE kids,” or young students who were put into Gifted And Talented Education (GATE) programs, and then tested covertly for special parapsychic abilities.

Many students across decades report similar activities.

They were often pulled from class and taken to isolated windowless rooms, ‘examined’ by mysterious proctors. They underwent binaural stimulation, were told to guess the shapes on cards, were told to interpret ink blots, and some were even given pills and a pink liquid (which was said to be fluoride mouth rinse).

One thing that some of the more unique accounts all seem to have in common is selective amnesia. In these cases, students recall almost all of their school day, but the details of these strange sessions elude them. What they do know is that the time spent was far from normal academics.

Intuition, memory, personality, psychology, code, symbology - all of these tests seemed to occur within those detached, small, windowless rooms.

But what were they really?

Take, for instance, the pink liquid that many people reported receiving. While this could easily be some kind of vitamin mix or fluoride treatment, why would it be given in a separate room and not to the full class in the main room?

Were the strange tests just aptitude and IQ assessments? Are the kids who remember these things actually demonstrating false memories? Hazy memories? Memories that stem from the misunderstandings of young kids?

Interestingly, if you look at page 75 of the CIA-approved “Human Paranormal Capabilities,” an eye-opening chapter emerges…

And then you have the Montauk Project.

An alleged series of classified experiments from the early 1970s to 1980s, the Montauk Project is said to have explored everything from mind control to time travel, teleportation, psychic phenomena, and even interdimensional portals. It’s named after its former site, Montauk Air Force Station, which is now Camp Hero State Park in Montauk, New York.

According to the premier expert on the subject, Preston Nichols, the most notable function of this Project was to seize unwitting test subjects, predominantly known as the “Montauk Boys” (although some girls were included as well).

These boys were typically ages 10 to 16 and stereotypically Aryan, with blue eyes and blond hair. Many of them were abducted or lured to the base before being subjected to all sorts of unethical and even diabolical experiments.

Trauma-based mind control, ‘sleeper agent’ conditioning, and paranormal ability training were all employed to explore and amplify the children’s parapsychic potential.

Nichols writes that many of these children were chosen - or stolen - because their minds were malleable and their psychic potential demonstrable. Just like with alleged survivors of Satanic ritual abuse (SRA), alleged survivors of the Montauk Project often rediscover their memories via hypnosis and other mnemonic mechanisms.

If you’ve seen the show Stranger Things, you probably have an idea of the kinds of things these ‘gifted’ children endured.

But just how plausible are these claims?

Again, one need only go through the massive trove of documents in the CIA vaults to see that some degree of these capabilities - even if lesser - has been repeatedly demonstrated.

Soviet scientist G. Sergeyev once said that the human being is essentially a “liquid crystal.”

Not liquid, literally, but in the sense that it’s highly fluid, in that “the electrons in it can, under the influence of different fields, be easily shifted from their own levels, and auxiliary electromagnetic fields can arise.”

Sergeyev even claimed that the “brain is capable of creating the effect of superconductivity or a space tunnel effect analogous to electromagnetic phenomena in radio engineering.”

This wasn’t just speculation or conjecture.

Sergeyev claims to have observed two separate experiments in which two parapsychic women were able to exhibit an “intensification in the strength of the biofield and magnetic whirls” around them.

All of this, he says, was registered by a special device called a bioplasmograph:

So, say what you will of all this, but clearly, we ain’t in Kansas no more, Toto.

If we return to the “Focus” sessions of the Gateway Program at the Monroe Institute, is it really a stretch to believe that at least some of this is happening in ways, shapes, and forms that the average person would dismiss?

Is it really that far-fetched that interdimensional realms - or at least highly altered states of consciousness - interrelate with what we’ve discussed thus far?

In terms of the Gateway Program, the CIA surely thought it was meaningful, citing a “sound, rational basis in terms of physical science parameters.”

Even our late (?), great friend Jeffrey Epstein had a particular interest in the parapsychic realm. His concerns, however, as you might unfortunately guess, were tied up in the abilities of children, particularly “spoon-bending,” psi research proposals, and the testing of other supposed telepathic abilities in autistic savants.

As for the current state of the Monroe Institute and the Gateway Program? Nowadays, it’s mostly a commercial consciousness-training program. Any involvement with the CIA or other clandestine entities is, well, clandestine. It’s mostly just a place for meditators, psychonauts, and the everyday curious Joe to show up and try out.

And although Robert Monroe has now been dead for over 30 years, his legacy lives on. Not to mention, the strange, nightmarish, and even potentially Satanic features of his own personal interdimensional wanderings…

Now, of course, this doesn’t mean that Monroe was interacting with the classic ‘Reptilians’ said to inhabit our current world and reality, but it does raise the eyebrows.

After all, he’s far from the first person to see such forms when engaging the Gateway process.

Are these reptoid creatures just some byproduct of the subconscious? Do they actually exist interdimensionally? Are they crossing over, occasionally ‘glitching’ in our visible dimension, as many people have claimed over the years?

Do they control or possess those in the highest echelons of power on Earth? Are those in the highest echelons of power on Earth literal reptilians using some kind of human hologram for concealment?

Let us not forget that the term “loosh” was coined by Monroe himself, now interpreted by many to mean a type of emotional energy generated by all living beings that can be harvested by non-physical entities.

One thing’s for certain. Monroe’s personal experiences with such entities are not for the faint of heart.

Even the most trained psychonauts would struggle to manage such encounters…

So what is all this about?

Again, it’s not like Monroe was the only one to see these things and endure these traumas. Many have reported similar energies and physical traits, including “lizard-like humanoid creatures,” “dark skin,” “dragon-like silhouettes,” and other mysterious, terrifying manifestations when undergoing the Gateway process.

And, of course, similar motifs - similar things figurative and literal - permeate history. From esoteric, ancient tomes to modern ‘conspiracy theory’ YouTube videos, it’s all there for open minds and seeing eyes.

But is it crazy talk?

Is it lunacy? Is it just exaggerated states of consciousness, explained by current science in simpler, more palatable terms?

Or is there something more to all this?

As we sit here on this spinning rock in an inconceivably infinite expanse, it seems we’d be remiss - foolish - if we didn’t at least acknowledge these possibilities.

With everything that’s happened in recent years, from the Plandemic PSYOP to the revelations of the Satanic Transhumanist Cabal in the Epstein files, there’s clearly so much more than we ever imagined.

Some of us were onto this earlier than others, for years, for decades. Others, are just now opening their minds to the shocking breadth and depth of it all.

But we’re all here, whether we like it or not, so many still chained and staring at shadows, like prisoners of Plato’s Allegory of the Cave.

As painful as it is to say - and it’s achingly ironic that I say it - but the mantra of those crazed C-19 years is true. Just not true in the way they meant it.

Yes, my fellow truth warrior, it’s correct. We Are All In This Together…

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