Eccentrik’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rugnarldo's avatar
Rugnarldo
1d

The peoples verdict is out. This is democide. No more debating the deaths and injury. They are real. This was planned. No accident. Now see the crime and the guilty. Murderers. I do not accept this. Does anyone else?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Eccentrik
Indrek Sarapuu's avatar
Indrek Sarapuu
1d

5+ years.

How many more until people start to wake up?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Eccentrik
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eccentrik
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture