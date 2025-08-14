Eccentrik’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
11h

Back at the time of the jabs roll out I recall seeing many videos of this phenomenon, but they were quickly taken down, or in any case now they're very difficult to find. I did find this compilation video made by one "Tim Truth" which gives a good overview.

"ULTIMATE Covid Vaccine Magnet Stuck To Arm At Injection Site Compilation #MagnetChallenge (Updated)"

Tim Truth, posted May 12, 2021

https://www.bitchute.com/video/RhFSKIovxDjf/

Transcript of excerpts: https://transcriberb.dreamwidth.org/174330.html

Tim Truth's ULTIMATE Covid Vaccine Magnet Stuck To Arm At Injection Site Compilation

* The Covid Vaccine Magnet Challenge, 1st Excerpt: "What the actual fu#k!"

* The Covid Vaccine Magnet Challenge, 2nd Excerpt (SM Screenshots and Clips): "WTF"

* The Covid Vaccine Magnet Challenge, 3rd Excerpt (SM Screenshots & Clips): "So weird, y'all!"

* Tim Truth Scrolls Though an Avalanche of VAERS Reports of a Metallic Taste in the Mouth, 4th Excerpt "If you look through VAERS there's a lot of reports that have the word metallic spelled with two lls or one l. 842 results."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
baker charlie's avatar
baker charlie
12h

Your last paragraph is frightening. But it is true. I saw so many people in my circle wake up to the lies during covid and the lockdowns (many who refused vaccination because of it) only to be lulled back into slumber after the 'emergency' by the same MSM that they so rightly ignored during the crisis.

Of course, the new batch of shiny 'emergencies' and public witch burning seem to be tailored to them and their sensibilities, and I don't even think stuff like this is on their radar anymore for the most part as they are far more concerned with their current shibboleths. But then cults come in all flavors, the better to trap you with, my dear...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Eccentrik
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture