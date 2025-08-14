When we think back just a few short, but torturous, years ago, it feels like the time warp has finally snapped.

Things, events, and possibilities once relegated to the fringe corners of lunacy and fiction are now creeping their way back. They’re returning to the fore, and in some cases, it’s happening with alarming speed. With a force, you might say, that’s positively magnetic…

Remember those seemingly ludicrous reports of people claiming that post-injection, they were suddenly attracting all kinds of unwanted objects? Remember demonstrations of this purported phenomenon, with spoons, forks, paperclips, and the like?

It all sounded too ‘out there’ to be real.

But unfortunately, like most things since the mass injection rollout, the crazier it seems, the more likely it is to carry some truth.

People across the planet, all having received various “mRNA” or “mmRNA” injections, all experiencing the impossible.

Like ill-fated, far less cool versions of Magneto…

But we don’t need to take the many and varied anecdotes of ‘non-experts’ or even the informed testimony of Dr. Sherri Tenpenny to see what’s going on.

Unbeknownst to most, there is research out there. Peer-reviewed research showing this exact thing.

One study by Thorp et al. was published back in 2021 to investigate the initial reports, and another by Tuuminen et al. was published just recently in June of this year:

In the first study, you might recognize the name James A. Thorp, a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist who has been sounding the alarm on fertility problems, pregnancy complications, and fetal injuries and deaths since the bioweapon injections were first rolled out.

His 2021 study looked at two groups of people, those who were C-19 injected and those who were not. Magnets and paper clips were then applied to the deltoid muscles in both groups, and attraction scores were calculated:

“The attraction score was calculated by adding one point for each pole of the magnet that attached to each arm over the deltoid muscle for a maximum score of 4. Likewise, three sizes of paper clips were tested with a maximum score of 6. The field score was calculated by adding the magnet score to the paper clip score for a maximum score of 10 points.”

Ultimately, Thorp and colleagues found that there was no significant difference between the groups, but both groups did exhibit magnetism. Thus, the researchers concluded that while the human body generates a strong magnetic field, that field has no causal relation to the C-19 injections.

But Daniel Broudy disagrees.

Dr. Broudy, who is coauthor of the controversial “nanobot" study, not only believes that the injections are contributing to such magnetism, but that he’s probably seen the source of this magnetism in the vials, solutions, and body fluids of the injected.

The other author of the study, Dr. Young Mi Lee, even goes as far as to call that source by name, none other than “Biohybrid Magnetic Robots.”

In the minds of Lee and Broudy, the injections are undoubtedly contributing to the magnetism and other phenomena only observed since the mass rollout of the nanotech bioweapons.

Broudy even takes issue with the specific statistical interpretation Thorp and colleagues drew from their 2021 study. According to Dr. Broudy, there was most certainly a difference between the C-19-injected and those not injected who participated in the research.

It is Broudy’s contention that Thorp et al. “parsed the contrasts into so many parts that they failed to see the larger picture.”

In their own recent July 2025 paper, Broudy, Oller, and Santiago point to one fatal flaw in the Thorp study interpretation.

Broudy and his fellow researchers thereby concluded that the original research of Thorp and colleagues was, in fact, demonstrative of magnetism caused by the injections.

Broudy et al. also point to the more recent magnetism study by Tuuminen et al. out of Finland.

In their aforementioned “Clinical Manifestations of Iatrogenic Magnetism in Subjects After Receiving COVID-19 Injectables: Case Report Series,” the Finnish researchers documented magnetism manifesting after injection in six cases.

In all cases, the participants experienced magnetism following at least one injection of the Pfizer “F” lot, leading researchers to wonder if other manufacturer lots, such as Moderna’s, might have similar effects.

**Based on Moderna’s “mmRNA” patent containing “semiconductive and metallic nanoparticles” and “polynucleotides, primary constructs and/or mmRNAs” that can be “formed in a magnetic nanoparticle,” and given the presence of highly magnetic and luminescent lanthanides across vials from AstraZeneca, CanSino, Moderna, Pfizer, Sinopharm and Sputnik, I’d say it’s highly likely…

Interestingly, the researchers found that the magnetism sometimes resolved suddenly and completely, and other times when nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) was applied.

Moreover, the injection site had no impact on where the magnetism showed up in the body.

The Finnish researchers concluded that the accumulated compound could “settle in any part of the body at random but more often in the frontal or temporal lobes.”

According to Dr. Broudy, however, this brain accumulation may not be “random.”

And as hard as the CDC and other so-called authorities try to deny the reality of magnetism, the proof is stuck in the pudding…

Sadly, none of this is anything we’re not used to by now.

The only difference is, that while most people are resigned to nonchalant acceptance, blind ignorance, or complete denial, many of us are actually trying to get to the bottom of it.

It’s beyond some shallow “I-told-you-so” at this point (assuming they’re even listening), now it’s basically a race against the clock to figure out what actually happened.

What’s going to happen, and where a literal Satanic Transhumanist Cabal is trying to steer the public, all under the illusion of their best interests.

Because if people are too far gone to acknowledge that something like “iatrogenic magnetism” is not only possible but happening, then they’re never going to see through the larger lies.

And that, sometimes to me, is even scarier. Facing the architects of an anti-human agenda is one thing, but watching your once good neighbors warped and soul-stripped, sleepwalking to their (and our) destruction, well…

That might just be the most terrifying of all.

Share